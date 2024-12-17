Preliminary auction plan

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

























17 December 2024

Company Announcement number 94/2024

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife®

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® with variable loan rate as of 1 April 2025.

The auctions will be held from Tuesday 4 February to Friday 7 February 2025. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/investor starting from week 2.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced on 3 February 2025.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachment