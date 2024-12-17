Brazil Potash to Ring the Opening Bell® at New York Stock Exchange

MANAUS, Brazil, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), an exploration and development company with a potash mining project located in the state of Amazonas, Brazil, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on December 18, 2024, to celebrate its recent listing on the NYSE American exchange.

"Ringing the Opening Bell at the NYSE marks a significant milestone in Brazil Potash's journey as we address a critical component of global food security," said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash. "Our strategic position—with our construction-ready status and strong stakeholder support—creates a compelling platform to develop a crucial domestic supply of potash for Brazil's agricultural sector. We look forward to advancing the Autazes Project and delivering value for our shareholders while supporting Brazil's agricultural self-sufficiency."

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash is an exploration and development company with a potash mining project (the “Autazes Project”) located in the state of Amazonas, Brazil. The Company’s technical operations are based in Autazes, Amazonas, Brazil and Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and its corporate office is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company is in the pre-revenue development stage and has not yet commenced any mining operations. The Company’s plan of operations for the next few years includes securing all required environmental licenses for the Autazes Project, and, subject to securing sufficient funds, commencing all phases of the construction of the Autazes Project.

