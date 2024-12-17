Tavia Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Rights Commencing December 20, 2024

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tavia Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing December 20, 2024, holders of the 11,500,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares and rights included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “TAVIU,” and the separated ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “TAVI” and “TAVIR,” respectively. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 3, 2024.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. at 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at 212-661-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tavia Acquisition Corp.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Kanat Mynzhanov and Chief Financial Officer Askar Mametov, along with independent directors, Christophe Charlier, Darrell Mays, and Marsha Kutkevitch. The Company may pursue a business combination with a target in any industry or geographic location it chooses, although it intends to primarily direct its attention on target businesses in North America and Europe focused on energy transition, the circular economy, and food technologies. The Company believes these areas are critical to addressing environmental challenges, demographic shifts, and the transition towards sustainable practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the anticipated separation of the units into ordinary shares and rights, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering. Copies of the prospectus can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. No assurance can be given that the units will be separated on the date indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Tavia Acquisition Corp.

info@tavia.co