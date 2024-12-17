Vic.ai Ushers in the GenAI Era for Accounting Teams with Q4 Product Innovations

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vic.ai, the leader in AI-driven accounting automation, is proud to announce its Q4 product launch, featuring VicInbox™ and VicCard™. These innovations redefine how Accounts Payable (AP) teams operate, helping them streamline workflows, reduce errors, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

At the core of these innovations is Victoria, Vic.ai’s proactive AI teammate designed to elevate accounting operations. As the intelligence behind the Vic.ai platform, Victoria powers the Vic.ai APSuite™, which delivers autonomous workflows for invoice processing, PO matching, and approvals, transforming how Accounts Payable teams operate. With VicInbox™ and VicCard™ , Victoria’s capabilities expand further, bringing precision and efficiency to vendor communication and expense management.

“Our mission has always been to empower accounting teams to do their best work by automating the repetitive and simplifying the complex,” said Alexander Hagerup, CEO and Co-Founder of Vic.ai. “Since 2016, we’ve pioneered AI solutions that have delivered hundreds of millions in real, measurable ROI, saving our customers time and money. With these Q4 innovations, we’re expanding what’s possible—introducing an intelligent inbox to transform vendor communication and an AI-driven expense solution that eliminates the pain of managing expenses for everyone.”

Highlights of Vic.ai’s Q4 Product Launch

VicInbox™: Smarter Vendor Communication, Seamless Invoice Processing

VicInboxTM revolutionizes how AP teams manage their most common communication challenges, helping them reclaim valuable time while enhancing accuracy.

Key features include:

Smart Categorization: Automatically tags and organizes emails into categories such as Payment Status Inquiries and Duplicate Invoice Issues, prioritizing tasks efficiently.

AI-Crafted Responses: Generates personalized replies using real-time data from Vic.ai and ERP systems, ready for team review and approval.

Automated Invoice Processing: Processes invoices sent via email, identifies and blocks duplicates, and supports multiple formats, including PDFs, Excel files, and even handwritten documents.

By integrating email workflows with Vic.ai’s platform, the Intelligent Inbox streamlines operations and empowers teams to focus on strategic tasks.

VicCard™: The Future of Expense Management

VicCardTM, the AI-first corporate card from Vic.ai, brings new levels of control, compliance, and simplicity to corporate spending, enabling AP teams to manage expenses with real-time precision.





Key benefits include:

For Employees: Access physical or virtual cards instantly, submit receipts through an intuitive chat-based interface, interact with Victoria for all card needs, and streamline expense reporting.

For AP Teams: Approve or deny card requests, set spending limits, and set and enforce compliance policies with ease.

AI-Driven Accuracy: Automatically classifies transactions to the correct general ledger accounts, reducing fraud and eliminating manual errors.

This solution consolidates expense data into a single dashboard, offering unparalleled transparency and control over spending.

Why It Matters

In today’s accounting landscape, teams manage increasing workloads while minimizing costs and maintaining compliance. Vic.ai’s Q4 innovations tackle these challenges head-on by automating repetitive tasks and providing the tools needed to shift from reactive processes to proactive strategies.

“Our VicInboxTM and VicCardTM are purpose-built to address the most pressing needs of accounting teams,” said Hagerup. “This is more than automation—it’s about delivering tools that transform operations, amplify accuracy, and empower teams to thrive in an increasingly complex business environment.”

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai empowers finance teams to achieve maximum efficiency and impact with cutting-edge AI. Starting with accounts payable, spend management, and spend insights, Vic.ai is on a transformative journey toward autonomous accounting. Trusted by hundreds of enterprises, Vic.ai has saved customers hundreds of millions of dollars by eliminating inefficiencies, enhancing decision-making, and freeing teams to focus on strategic priorities. Vic.ai is revolutionizing financial operations with measurable value and a vision for the future of finance. Vic.ai is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit https://www.vic.ai/.

Learn more about VicInboxTM and VicCarsTM .

Learn more about Vic.ai’s recent innovations in our Q4 2024 product launch blog post .





