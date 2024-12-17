Mage Data™ Recognized as a Leader in Data Masking Solutions by QKS Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage Data is pleased to announce its recognition as a Leader in the Data Masking segment of the SPARK Matrix™ Data Masking Report 2024, published by QKS Group. This acknowledgment positions Mage Data alongside other prominent industry players, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional data privacy and security solutions.

The SPARK Matrix report stresses data masking as “a pivotal tool” that enables organizations to “significantly diminish vulnerabilities to unauthorized access and potential data breaches.” Mage Data’s advanced masking methodologies are based on a sophisticated data discovery process and range from data element scrambling to tokenization. Taking protection a step further, Mage Data optimizes operational workflows, so that data security need not come at a cost to functionality.

Referential integrity and format preservation are key, according to QKS Group's analysis. With Mage Data’s solutions, formats and relationships between data elements are preserved even after masking. As the report notes, not only are these capabilities necessary for business as usual, but for meeting compliance requirements.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the Data Masking space,” said Anil Bhat, Chief Technology Officer of Mage Data. “This acknowledgment validates our efforts to innovate and continuously enhance our data privacy solutions. Our integration of AI into our processes allows for intelligent selection and generation of test data, further streamlining operations for our clients.”

Dan Neault, a senior industry expert and Board Advisor to Mage Data, added, “This ranking among the top vendors in the Spark Matrix report is a testament to our strategic vision and execution over the years. As we prepare for our next major release wave, we remain committed to addressing customer needs and market trends.”

Mage Data has long been at the forefront of providing innovative data masking solutions tailored for enterprise customers in an increasingly data-driven world. This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to excellence over two decades, particularly in developing comprehensive strategies that safeguard sensitive information while ensuring compliance with stringent regulations.

The SPARK Matrix report indicates a growing demand for advanced data masking solutions driven not only by regulatory compliance requirements but also by the need for secure data-sharing practices as businesses grow and adapt to new market challenges. Mage Data is unique in the way it has partnered with its customers from its first day, evolving in response to customer needs and committing to continuing to break new ground in meeting those needs. Release waves testify to its "ahead of the curve” thinking, robust support for modern cloud platforms, and leveraging of cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI.

About the SPARK Matrix™

The SPARK Matrix is a strategic research framework developed by QKS Group Private Limited, a global advisory and research leader specializing in emerging technologies and competitive market analysis. Designed to provide a comprehensive evaluation of key vendors, SPARK Matrix analyzes market participants based on their technology excellence, customer impact, and market strategies. It is a trusted resource for businesses looking to make informed decisions about technology adoption and investment. With its rigorous evaluation criteria, SPARK Matrix offers a comprehensive ranking of vendors, highlighting their strengths in innovation, market strategy, and customer satisfaction.

About Mage Data

Mage Data is the leading solutions provider of data security and data privacy software for global enterprises and has recently been named a Champion in Test Data Management by a top Analyst firm. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage Data platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Swiss banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League universities, and industry leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors protect their sensitive data with the Mage Data platform for data privacy and security. With its industry-leading privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage Data delivers robust data security while ensuring that data assets are available for everyday business use.

