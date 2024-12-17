Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Forecast to Reach $3.63 Billion by 2030: Analysis by Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User and Region

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Periodontal Disease Treatment Market by Disease Type (Gingivitis, Aggressive Periodontitis, Chronic Periodontitis), Treatment Type (Flap Surgery, Root Planning, Bone Grafting,), End User (Dental Hospitals & Dental Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global periodontal disease treatment equipment market is projected to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2030 from USD 2.58 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increased awareness about the connection between oral health and overall systemic health, bringing the focus of both the patients and healthcare provider towards periodontal care.

Increased government-driven campaigns to promote hygiene in the oral cavity and increased provision of dental insurance coverage have also added momentum towards this market. The increase in dental care infrastructures, especially in developing economies, is further fueling this market. In addition, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures and biologics as well as the discovery of new drugs has increased the efficacy of treatment, adding more fuel to the growth of the periodontal disease market players over the forecast period of 2024-2030.





This report studies the periodontal disease treatment equipment market based on disease type, treatment type, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The major players operating in the periodontal disease treatment equipment market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), Straumann Group (Switzerland), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), AMD Lasers (US), and Bien-Air Dental (US).

The chronic periodontitis segment of periodontal disease treatment market to hold second largest position forecast period



Based on the disease type, the chronic periodontitis segment is anticipated to hold second largest share position during forecast period in periodontal disease treatment equipment market. This is due to increasing number of older populations are suffering from periodontal diseases. The condition will become increasingly common since chronic periodontitis is often found in older patients. Enhanced awareness regarding the relationship between oral health and systemic conditions, such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease, is generating a greater demand among patients to receive preventive and therapeutic care, which is increasing diagnoses and subsequent treatment adoption.



The guided tissue regeneration segment is the fastest growing segment in periodontal disease treatment market



Based on treatment type, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into non-surgical treatment, flap surgery, soft tissue graft, bone grafting, guided tissue regeneration and other treatments. The guided tissue regeneration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its pivotal role in periodontal disease treatment research and development (R&D). Advances in biomaterials and tissue engineering have been made, leading to newer and more efficient and biocompatible membranes with better outcomes. GTR procedures are increasingly being adopted by dental professionals, and their growing training and availability of specialized equipment have made it highly potential. Favorable reimbursement policies in different regions coupled with an upsurge of cosmetic dentistry have also played an important role in the high growth rate of the GTR market.



Europe accounted for the second largest share of the periodontal disease treatment market by region



The global periodontal disease treatment equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is the second largest regional market for periodontal disease treatment equipment, whereas the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Europe holds the second-largest position in the periodontal disease treatment equipment market. The region has a well-established health infrastructure which provides better access to advanced dental care. Moreover, the significant rise in the geriatric population, which is more prone to periodontal diseases, covers the majority of the treatments required in Europe. The high awareness of oral health and preventive care services available in European countries further spur the expansion of this market. Favorable government policies, and reimbursement frameworks for dental care treatments, along with a high dental insurance coverage among the patients, supports them toward getting periodontal treatments. Ongoing research and development in dental technologies and biomaterials, including countries like Germany and Switzerland, also support this expansion in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Oral Disorders Rising Cases of Edentulism Emergence of Innovative Dental Treatment Procedures Expanding Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Economies

Restraints High Cost of Advanced Treatments and Inadequate Reimbursements for Dental Procedures

Opportunities Impact of DSOS on Dental Industry Growing Awareness About Oral Health

Challenges Shortage of Skilled Dental Practitioners



