Surgical Planning Software Market Share to Grow At 6.6% CAGR, To Hit USD 215.35 Million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global surgical planning software market size was USD 113.92 million in 2024, estimated at USD 121.25 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 215.35 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Surgical Planning Software?

Surgical planning software is a kind of technology that permits surgeons to generate comprehensive, tailored surgical plans for discrete patients. This software grasps patient particular data frequently from medical imaging such as Computed Tomography (CT) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, to advance an accurate 3D model of the patient’s inspection. 3D imaging sanctions perspectives into anatomies and can be utilized to plan surgeries.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6%.

The market for surgical planning software is expanding due to the growing demand for surgical mediation.

The surgical planning software market analysis is primarily based on delivery, application, end use, and region.

Based on delivery, the cloud-based segment dominated the market.

North America dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Surgical Planning Software Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Progressions in Medical Imaging: The surgical planning software market size is expanding due to progressions in medical imaging, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, growing its accuracy and convenience. Inventions in medical imaging techniques such as MRI and CT scans offer exhaustive anatomical perspectives, sanctioning surgeons to generate precise 3D models of patient anatomy.

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries: The demand for minimally invasive surgeries persists to surge notably as patients and healthcare donors categorize speedier recuperation, interim hospital stays, and decreased healthcare disbursements. Minimally invasive procedures provide decided benefits over conventional surgeries by utilizing compact cuts, which normally create less bruise to adjoining tissues and decrease post-operative pain.

Trends and Opportunities

Thorough Examination of Patient’s Anatomy: The software solutions permit surgeons to preoperatively examine the patient's anatomy, recognize possible provocations, and prepare the surgical perspective by using progressive imaging technologies such as MRI, CT scans, and 3D modeling, which suggests that the surgical planning software market demand is expanding.

Enhanced Patient Results: The surge in surgical procedures, together with software benefits involving improved patient results, precisely planned surgeries, and enhanced surgical productivity, are the important drivers of the market expansion. Additionally, elderly persons frequently acquire conditions such as osteoporosis, causing surgeries involving knee and hip substitution.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product lines, which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also accepting an assortment of strategic ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations and contractual agreements.

Major players operating in surgical planning software market are:

3D Systems Inc.

Brainlab AG

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC.

General Electric Company

Materialise

mediCAD Hectec GmbH

Medtronic

Renishaw Plc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet.

Regional Insights

North America: There is a surge in the augmented market share due to the entrenched healthcare framework and speedy acquisition of progressive technologies. The region's strong healthcare system allures global market contenders who are stuck to capitalizing on possibilities within its healthcare sector.

Asia Pacific: Growing healthcare funding and an augmenting geriatric population covering the region are expected to drive the Asia Pacific surgical planning software market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Surgical Planning Software Market Segmentation

By Delivery Outlook

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application Outlook

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Dental and Orthodontics

Others

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Region Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



