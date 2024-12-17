Education Personal Computer (PC) and Tablets: Business Opportunities Forecasted to 2028 - Cloud-Based Solutions and E-Learning Partnerships Accelerate Industry Growth Worldwide

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Education Personal Computer (PC) and Tablet Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The education personal computer (PC) and tablet market is forecasted to grow by USD 34.3 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by robust demand for online education, increasing penetration of internet, and increasing disposable income of individuals in emerging countries.

The study identifies the shift toward cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the education personal computer (PC) and tablet market growth during the next few years. Also, increased partnership and collaboration with schools and government supporting e-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the education personal computer (PC) and tablet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The education personal computer (PC) and tablet market is segmented as below:

By End-user

K-12

Higher Education

By Product

Laptop

Tablet

Desktop

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education personal computer (PC) and tablet market vendors.

Also, the education personal computer (PC) and tablet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Acer Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HP Inc.

Lava International Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nexstgo Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

