Sustainable Fabrics Market on the Rise Driven by Eco-Conscious Consumer Demand - Projected to Reach USD 27.8 Billion by 2029

The Sustainable Fabrics Market was valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%.

The need to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has led to increased pressure on regions to transition towards low-carbon economies and business models. The textile industry, encompassing the R&D, design and development, production and distribution of fibers, yarns, fabrics and clothing, is a major contributor to global GHG emissions. Sustainable fabrics are the building blocks of the textile industry, and they continuing to attract attention as the main area to reduce the sector's overall environmental footprint.



The global fashion sector accounts for high levels of GHG emissions, textile waste, ecological degradation and air and water pollution. Sustainable fabrics address environmental concerns and align with rising consumer preference for eco-conscious products. Companies incorporating these fabrics into their finished products are not just meeting regulatory standards but are meeting the market demand for environmentally conscious consumer choices.





Report Scope



This report provides a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global market for sustainable fabrics. The study uses 2023 as the base year and forecasts are provided for revenue from 2024 to 2029. The report analyzes the market by material, application and region. Materials consist of plant-based, recycled and others. Major applications include clothing, accessories, home furnishings, and others.



The report includes:

Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by material type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at the emerging trends and technologies in sustainable fabrics, and a review of granted and published patents

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the market leaders: Ananas Anam Grasim Industries Hzcork Kaihara Denim Manteco Proeco Organics TDV Industries Teijin Textil Santanderina Vivify Textiles



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $27.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Scenario

Industry Background

Benefits of Sustainable Fabrics

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Sourcing of Raw Materials

Fiber and Yarn Preparation

Sustainable Fabric Producers

Product Manufacturing

End User

Regulatory Environment

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)

Oeko-Tex Standard 100

Bluesign Technologies AG

Fairtrade

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Environmental Concerns in the Textile Sector Organic and Sustainable Fashion Adverse Effects of Textile Chemicals on Human Health

Market Restraints High Production Costs

Market Challenges Low Recycling Rates Limited Product Reach

Market Opportunities Digitalization and Smart Textiles Denim and Athleisure Trends



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview of Sustainable Fabric and Textile Technologies

Natural Dyeing Techniques

Energy Efficiency

Water Conservation

Polygiene StayFresh by Polygiene Group AB

Low-carbon Digital Textile Coloration Technologies

Emerging Material Trends

Next-generation Materials

Technological Advances Supporting Sustainable Production

Advanced Textile Waste Recycling Process

List of Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Material Plant-based Recycled Fabrics Others

Market Analysis by Application Clothing Accessories Home Furnishings Other Applications

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Analysis of the Competitive Landscape

Positioning of Companies

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Sustainable Fabrics Market: An ESG Perspective

Importance of Sustainable Fabrics in Meeting ESG Goals

ESG Practices in the Industry

Status of ESG in the Sustainable Fabrics Industry

Company Profiles

Ananas Anam

Grasim Industries

Hzcork

Kaihara Denim

Manteco

Proeco Organics

Tdv Industries

Teijin

Textil Santanderina

Vivify Textiles

