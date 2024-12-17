Sustainable Fabrics Market on the Rise Driven by Eco-Conscious Consumer Demand - Projected to Reach USD 27.8 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Fabrics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sustainable Fabrics Market was valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.10%.
The need to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has led to increased pressure on regions to transition towards low-carbon economies and business models. The textile industry, encompassing the R&D, design and development, production and distribution of fibers, yarns, fabrics and clothing, is a major contributor to global GHG emissions. Sustainable fabrics are the building blocks of the textile industry, and they continuing to attract attention as the main area to reduce the sector's overall environmental footprint.
The global fashion sector accounts for high levels of GHG emissions, textile waste, ecological degradation and air and water pollution. Sustainable fabrics address environmental concerns and align with rising consumer preference for eco-conscious products. Companies incorporating these fabrics into their finished products are not just meeting regulatory standards but are meeting the market demand for environmentally conscious consumer choices.
Report Scope
This report provides a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global market for sustainable fabrics. The study uses 2023 as the base year and forecasts are provided for revenue from 2024 to 2029. The report analyzes the market by material, application and region. Materials consist of plant-based, recycled and others. Major applications include clothing, accessories, home furnishings, and others.
The report includes:
- Analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by material type, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, innovations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- A look at the emerging trends and technologies in sustainable fabrics, and a review of granted and published patents
- A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and ESG practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the market leaders:
- Ananas Anam
- Grasim Industries
- Hzcork
- Kaihara Denim
- Manteco
- Proeco Organics
- TDV Industries
- Teijin
- Textil Santanderina
- Vivify Textiles
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$17.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$27.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Scenario
- Industry Background
- Benefits of Sustainable Fabrics
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Sourcing of Raw Materials
- Fiber and Yarn Preparation
- Sustainable Fabric Producers
- Product Manufacturing
- End User
- Regulatory Environment
- Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)
- Oeko-Tex Standard 100
- Bluesign Technologies AG
- Fairtrade
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Environmental Concerns in the Textile Sector
- Organic and Sustainable Fashion
- Adverse Effects of Textile Chemicals on Human Health
- Market Restraints
- High Production Costs
- Market Challenges
- Low Recycling Rates
- Limited Product Reach
- Market Opportunities
- Digitalization and Smart Textiles
- Denim and Athleisure Trends
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview of Sustainable Fabric and Textile Technologies
- Natural Dyeing Techniques
- Energy Efficiency
- Water Conservation
- Polygiene StayFresh by Polygiene Group AB
- Low-carbon Digital Textile Coloration Technologies
- Emerging Material Trends
- Next-generation Materials
- Technological Advances Supporting Sustainable Production
- Advanced Textile Waste Recycling Process
- List of Patents
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Material
- Plant-based
- Recycled Fabrics
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Clothing
- Accessories
- Home Furnishings
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Analysis of the Competitive Landscape
- Positioning of Companies
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Sustainable Fabrics Market: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of Sustainable Fabrics in Meeting ESG Goals
- ESG Practices in the Industry
- Status of ESG in the Sustainable Fabrics Industry
Company Profiles
- Ananas Anam
- Grasim Industries
- Hzcork
- Kaihara Denim
- Manteco
- Proeco Organics
- Tdv Industries
- Teijin
- Textil Santanderina
- Vivify Textiles
