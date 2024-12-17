Poultry Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 847.6 Million with Growing at 8.5% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this updated research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global poultry diagnostics market is approximated at a value of US$ 374.9 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 847.6 million by 2034.

Increasing demand for rapid diagnostic technologies such as PCR-based assays and lateral flow devices is set to offer high-growth opportunities for poultry diagnostic technology providers. Rapid diagnostic technologies offer fast and accurate analysis that helps in making effective treatment decisions.

Rising prevalence of viral diseases and infectious outbreaks is driving the demand for reliable and advanced poultry diagnostic technologies. Diseases such as infectious bronchitis, avian encephalomyelitis, avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, avian mycoplasmosis, avian pasteurellosis, Newcastle disease, and avian reovirus are common among poultry animals such as hens, ducks, fouls, quails, and turkeys, which is significantly driving the need for advanced diagnostic tools and technologies.

Growing importance of biosecurity in poultry production facilities to minimize and prevent the introduction and spread of infectious diseases is contributing to overall poultry diagnostics market growth. Implementation of strict preventive measures including controlled access to farms, mandatory hygiene protocols, and health diagnostics of poultry animals can significantly reduce the risk of contagious diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for poultry diagnostic technologies is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 5% during the next 10 years.

during the next 10 years. Sales of poultry diagnostic solutions in the United States are evaluated at US$ 39.9 million in 2024.

in 2024. The market in Japan is projected to reach a value of US$ 57.6 million by 2034.

by 2034. Virology testing service demand is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are set to capture 53.3% of the global market share by 2034.

“Introduction of point-of-care technologies is one of the notable poultry diagnostics trends that will carry the market forward over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Poultry Diagnostics Market:

Key industry participants like IDEXX Laboratories; GD Animal Health; IDvet; AffiniTech LTD; Qiagen N.V.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Zoetis; AgroBioTek Internacional; Boehringer Ingelheim; MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH; BioNote; BioChek; BioInGenTech; Bioneer Corporation etc. are driving the poultry diagnostics industry.

Competitive Analysis

The global poultry diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of prominent companies and also the emergence of start-ups. New companies are focused on the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic solutions. For this, start-ups are investing heavily in research and development activities. To expand market reach and boost profit shares, leading companies are employing tactics such as collaborations, partnerships, and geographical expansions.

Poultry Diagnostics Industry News:

Alveo Technologies stated in January 2024 that it would be collaborating with Royal GD, Pharmsure, and x-OvO to develop molecular testing solutions for avian influenza.



The acquisition of BIOTECON, a manufacturer of PCR-based food safety testing products, was announced by BioChek in 2020.



To bolster its position in the veterinary diagnostics industry, Zoetis finalized the acquisition of Abaxis, a multinational producer of on-site veterinary testing equipment, including POC diagnostic solutions, in July 2018.



A PCR test kit for diagnosing avian influenza, the H5-H7-H9 multiplex, was introduced by Biochek in February 2018.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global poultry diagnostics market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on test (ELISA [enzyme-linked immunoassay] tests, PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests), disease (avian salmonellosis, avian influenza, Newcastle disease, avian mycoplasmosis, avian pasteurellosis, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease, avian encephalomyelitis, avian reovirus, chicken anaemia), and service (bacteriology, virology, parasitology), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

