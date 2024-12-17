Prime Drink Group Announces Private Placement

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a best efforts non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) to raise maximum gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the “Unit Offering”).

Each Unit will be offered at a price of $5,000 per Unit and is comprised of 20,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) and 19,230 transferable share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”), resulting in the aggregate issuance of a maximum of 20,000,000 Common Shares issued at a deemed price per share of $0.25 and a maximum of 19,230,769 Warrants. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a Common Share at a price of $0.26 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing date of the Unit Offering.

The Company will pay a cash finders’ fee in connection with the closing of the Unit Offering equal to 6% of the proceeds received by the Company from subscribers to the Unit Offering introduced to the Company by such arm’s length finders.

The Units were offered by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The securities underlying the Units issued pursuant to the Unit Offering are subject to resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Unit Offering is subject to the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and any other applicable regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Unit Offering to develop its business and for general working capital purposes.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin, Secretary

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

