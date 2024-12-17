Growth Trends in the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, 2029: An Assessment of Demand Drivers and Country-Level Business Opportunities by Product, Application and End User

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.32%. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in genomic research, increased adoption of precision medicine, and decreasing sequencing costs.





The integration of sequencing technologies in clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine is a key market driver. Governments and private organizations worldwide are increasing investments in genomic research to address unmet medical needs. For instance, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) HIV Statistics, approximately 39.9 million individuals worldwide were living with HIV in 2023. Collaborations between technology providers and biopharmaceutical companies are accelerating the development of targeted therapies.



Technological advancements, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, bioinformatics tools, and cloud-based data analysis, enhance the efficiency and accessibility of sequencing services. The increasing availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits further expands market reach.

However, challenges such as ethical concerns, data privacy issues, and high initial setup costs may hinder growth. As genomic sequencing becomes more affordable and its applications diversify, the market is poised to play a transformative role in healthcare and life sciences, fostering innovation and improving patient outcomes globally.

North America is currently dominating the Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market, driven primarily by the United States, which leads in both technological advancements and healthcare infrastructure. The region benefits from a strong presence of major sequencing technology providers, including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Pacific Biosciences, which drive innovation and adoption of sequencing technologies. The U.S. has well-established regulatory frameworks and a robust healthcare system that supports the integration of whole genome and exome sequencing into clinical practice.



The demand for whole genome and exome sequencing in North America is fueled by its wide application in personalized medicine, oncology, rare disease diagnosis, and genetic research. The region is also home to numerous academic institutions and research organizations that are at the forefront of genomic studies, further propelling the market growth. Ongoing government initiatives, such as the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative, provide funding and support for genomic research, encouraging broader use of sequencing technologies. North America's strong healthcare reimbursement system for genetic testing and the increasing focus on precision medicine and targeted therapies contribute to the dominance of this region.

Key Players Profiled in the Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Novogene Corporation

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Report Scope



In this report, the Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Product

Kits

Instruments

By Application

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine

Decreasing Sequencing Costs Creating Market Opportunities

Advances in Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies

Key Market Challenges

High Initial Costs of Sequencing Infrastructure

Data Privacy and Ethical Concerns

Key Market Trends

Expansion of Clinical Applications

Rising Government and Private Investments in Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlhqrr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment