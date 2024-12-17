Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector Market Outlook to 2030: Addressing Key Challenges in Collection, Logistics, and Recycling Technologies Specific to TPEs Is Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector, Global, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market for thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), with a detailed focus on regional segmentation, revenue, and volume metrics from 2020 to 2030. By examining historical data and projecting future trends, the study offers a seven-year forecast from 2024 to 2030, using 2023 as the base year.
Market Segmentation
- By polymer: olefin-based, styrene-based, polyester-based, amide-based, urethane-based
- By end use: automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, medical, others (construction, industrial, packaging, energy)
- By region: Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (MEASA)
The Americas, led by the United States, is a significant market for TPE, driven by advancements in electric vehicles (EVs), medical devices, and consumer goods. The region benefits from innovation in the automotive and medical industries, with a focus on lightweight materials and sustainability. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for TPE, with China, Japan, and South Korea leading the charge in automotive and electronics production. China's dominance in consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing, combined with the growing adoption of 5G networks and EV production, is driving demand for TPEs across various applications.
The study's methodology involves an in-depth analysis of the volume and revenue for each polymer type, end use, and region, providing insights into the factors driving growth and potential challenges. The forecast is based on the expected compound annual growth rates, offering a strategic view of the market's evolution.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- PEBA for 3D Printing
- Amide-based TPEs for EV Batteries
- High-Durability Building Materials (Styrene-based)
- TPU for Medical Use
- TPU in 3D Printing
- TPO/TPO(V)s for EVs
- COPE for Circular Economy
- High-Performance Adhesives (Styrene-Based)
- Debondable Adhesives (Styrene-Based)
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TPE Industry
Ecosystem in the Thermoplastic Elastomers Sector
- List of Acronyms
- Geographic Scope
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Market Overview and Scope
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Forecast Considerations
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe
- Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC
- Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Share of Top Participants
- Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Participants
Growth Generator: Olefin Based (TPO/TPO[V])
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Olefin-based TPEs: Chemistries and Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Subsegment
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe
- Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC
- Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA
- Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2023
- Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2030
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA
Growth Generator: Styrene-Based (Styrene-Block Copolymers [SBC])
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Styrene-based TPEs: Chemistries and Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Subsegment
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe
- Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC
- Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA
- Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2023
- Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2030
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA
Growth Generator: Ester-Based TPE
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Subsegment
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe
- Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC
- Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA
Growth Generator: Amide-Based TPE
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Amide-based TPEs: Chemistries and Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Subsegment
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Use
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe
- Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC
- Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA
- Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2023
- Geographic Distribution of Production and Demand in 2030
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA
Growth Generator: Urethane Based (TPU)
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Urethane-based TPEs: Chemistries
- Overview of Urethane-based TPEs: Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Average Price Forecast
- Volume Forecast by Subsegment
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Price Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Americas
- Volume Forecast by End Use, Europe
- Volume Forecast by End Use, APAC
- Volume Forecast by End Use, MEASA
- Geographic Distribution of Capacity and Demand in 2023
- Geographic Distribution of Capacity and Demand in 2030
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Americas
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: APAC
- Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis: MEASA
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
