Comprehensive Analysis of the Cybersecurity Certification Market, 2024-2030: A Forecasted $8.03 Billion Industry

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Certification Market by Certification Category (Cloud Security, Information Security, AI Certifications), Target User (Individual Professionals and Enterprises), Delivery Mode (Online and in-Person) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CyberSecurity Certification market size is projected to grow from USD 3.98 billion in 2024 to USD 8.03 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period.



The Government regulations in the form of the EU Cybersecurity Act, GDPR, and CMMC are forcing the demand for certification for greater compliance and security practice. The increase in cloud computing, IoT, and remote work exposed new vulnerabilities to organisations, making the demand for experts urgent. A global shortage of more than 3.5 million cybersecurity experts underscores the essential role of certification in addressing this gap. Emerging technologies in AI, ML, and blockchain complicates threats; therefore, specialized certifications are required. Sectors such as finance and healthcare require tailor-made certifications complying with compliance standards, driving the demand for cybersecurity certification services.

The report comprehensively segments the Cybersecurity Certification Market. It provides forecasts regarding its size across various dimensions.

SGS (Switzerland), DEKRA (Germany), Intertek (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), DNV GL (Norway), TUV SUD (Germany), UL Solutions (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), TUV NORD (Germany), Element (UK), Keysight (US), BSI (UK), TUV Rheinland (Germany), EY Certifypoint (Netherlands), A-Lign (Florida), HITRUST (US), Schellman (US), Coalfire Certification (US), DQS (Germany), Control Case (US), ISC2 (US), Infosec Train (India), EXIDA (US), ISASecure (US), ISACA (US), and CompTIA (US) are some of the key players in the Cybersecurity Certification market.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Cybersecurity Certification Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



By Offering Segment, the Certification Services will grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period



The Certification Services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR driven by escalating cyber threats, workforce skill gaps, and regulatory demands. Organizations are focusing on certifications to secure sensitive data and systems, adhere to frameworks such as NIST, and regulations such as the GDPR, and address emerging technologies like IoT and AI. Industry-specific certifications address different considerations, thereby making it more attractive and increasing the sector's growth. As such, certification services are of paramount importance in market expansion since regulatory norms face continuous updates.



By Certification Category Segment, the Information Security Certification segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period



The Information Security Certifications are facing high demand due to cyber threats, need for securing data, adhering to compliance, regulatory demands, and emerging technologies. Certifications ensure that security practices are being followed and there is adherence to a very significant framework like GDPR or HIPAA, thereby driving demand in the market. Organizations seek certifications to standardize cybersecurity practices and establish increased credibility and to meet industry-specific demands in cloud security and healthcare security. Reputable bodies such as ISC2 and ISACA help build the integrity of a certification, fuel individual career growth, and increase organizational credibility. Certification such as CISSP and CompTIA Security+ tend to improve employability, so becoming certified is important in addressing emergent security issues.



By Region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest-growing regions for the cybersecurity certification market, driven by rapid digital transformation, growing cyber threats, regulatory compliance, and increased investment in cybersecurity. With increasing internet and mobile usage and technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, and 5G, exposure to cyber risks is increasing; thus, strong security requires certifications. With a number of threat types in the region-state-sponsored attacks and sophisticated organized cybercrime-it is important to have an effective, trained, and certified workforce. A strict regulatory and government mandate drives certification demand to meet requirements for compliance and credibility. Moreover, national initiatives and investments in cybersecurity infrastructure further establish Asia Pacific as a strategic market for protecting digital assets.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Driving Demand for Certified Cybersecurity Professionals Increasing Complexity of Regulatory Landscape Growing IoT Adoption

Restraints High Certification Costs Complex Certification Renewal Process

Opportunities Rising Demand for Industry-Specific Certifications Increased Adoption of Corporate Training Programs

Challenges Rapid Technological Changes Shortages of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals



Additional Topics Analyzed

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Impact of Generative AI on Cybersecurity Certification Market

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Patent Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Key Conferences & Events in 2025

Investment and Funding Scenario

Case Study Analysis

ClearData Leveraged BSI Certifications to Drive Business Growth, Gain Competitive Edge, and Strengthen Client Trust

IDR Strengthened Data Security and Gained Competitive Edge with ISO 27001 Certification Powered by A-LIGN

TrueWork Chose CoalFire's Compliance Essentials to Automate and Strengthen Its Security and Trust Program

List of major companies profiled in this cybersecurity certification market report:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

TUV SUD

DNV GL

UL Solutions

Dekra

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Nord

Elements Materials Technology

Keysight

BSI

TUV Rheinland

EY CertifyPoint

A-LIGN

HiTrust

Schellam

CoalFire Certification

DQS

Control Case

ISC2

Infosec Train

Exida

ISASecure

ISACA

CompTIA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/788b4a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment