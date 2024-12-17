Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration Market Trends, Challenges, and Business Opportunities to 2029

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration Market by Product Type (Autografts, Synthetic Biomaterials, Collagen-Based Membranes), Application (Implantology, Periodontology), End User (Dental Hospitals, DSO's & Independent Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental soft-tissue regeneration market is projected to reach USD 0.54 billion by 2029 from USD 0.37 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The dental soft-tissue regeneration market has had strong growth due to a number of factors such as the rising incidences of periodontal diseases, increasing awareness of oral health, and growing trend of cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, the initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions demand more dental treatments and related products. Additionally, the advancements in regenerative biomaterials has also played a major role in the market's growth.





This report analyzes the dental soft-tissue regeneration market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product type, application, end user and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Prominent players in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market are Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimvie Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (UK), Tissue Regenix (UK), Septodont Holding (France), Medical Consult Implants GmbH (Germany), Meccellis (US), Regedent Ag (Switzerland), Regenity (US), Envista (US), AD Surgical (US), LifeNet Health (US), B. & B. Dental S.R.L. (Italy), Alpha-Bio Tec. Ltd. (Israel), Lasak S.R.O. (Czechia), KeystoneDentalGroup (US), Neoss AG (Switzerland), Bego GmbH Co. KG (Germany), Biotech Dental (France), Samyang Holdings Corporation (South Korea), and RTI Surgical (US).

By product type, the collagen-based segment is expected to have the largest market share



Based on the product type, the collagen-based membrane segment is expected to dominate the the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to several factors. Collagen-based membranes acts as barriers to guide tissue growth, where they support the healing of periodontal defects and implant-based defects. Moreover, these membranes have the ability to integrate with surrounding tissues and supports the growth of new connective tissue. Furthermore, innovations in regenerative biomaterials further support the growth of this market.



By application, the implantology segment is expected to have the largest market share



Based on application, the implantology segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the dental soft-tissue regeneration market due to the growing aging population, increasing awareness of oral health and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Moreover, to promote healing in peri-implant soft tissues, products like collagen membranes, soft tissue grafts, and advanced bioactive materials are increasingly used. Additionally, innovations in soft tissue regenerative solutions, and increasing awareness of dental aesthetics further support the growth of dental soft-tissue regeneration market.



By region, North America is expected to have the largest market share



North America to register for the highest share of the dental soft-tissue regeneration market during the forecast period due to several factors. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high health expenditure rates drive the demand for advanced dental care treatments in this region. Moreover, the significant rise in the geriatric population, which is more prone to periodontal diseases, covers the majority of the treatments required in North America. Favorable government policies, and reimbursement frameworks for dental care treatments, along with a high dental insurance coverage among the patients, supports them toward getting advance dental care treatments. Additionally, the ongoing research and development in dental technologies and biomaterials, also support this expansion in this region.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Rising Popularity of Biodegradable Biomaterials Advancements in Regenerative Technologies

Restraints Inadequate Dental Insurance Reimbursements and High Cost of Dental Services Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

Opportunities Introduction of Dental Service Organizations and Consolidation of Dental Practices Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Increasing Popularity of Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

Challenges Pricing Pressure and Increased Market Competition Stringent Regulatory Environment



Additional Topics Analyzed

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Regulatory Landscape Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Unmet Needs/End-user Expectations

Adjacent Market Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Investment & Funding Scenario

Reimbursement Scenario Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Dental Soft-Tissue Regeneration Market

Prevalence of Gingival Diseases, by Key Region, 2023

Total Number of Surgeries, by Key Region, 2023

