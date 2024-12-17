Evaxion pursues agreement with EIB to bolster equity through conversion of debt into equity

Evaxion and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are in advanced discussions about conversion of €3.5 million out of Evaxion’s €7 million loan with EIB into an equity-type instrument

Such conversion is expected to increase Evaxion’s equity by $3.7 million immediately upon completion

The conversion would significantly enhance Evaxion’s equity and capital structure. As such, it is an important part of Evaxion’s plan on ensuring ongoing compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements

An agreement is expected to be finalized and implemented in the first quarter of 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, December 17, 2024 - Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, is pursuing a significant expected enhancement of its equity and capital structure through a conversion of debt into equity. Evaxion is currently in advanced discussions with the European Investment Bank (EIB) about conversion of €3.5 million out of Evaxion’s €7 million loan with EIB into an equity-type instrument.

A conversion is expected to increase Evaxion’s equity by $3.7 million (€3.5 million) immediately upon completion and constitutes an important part of Evaxion’s plan to ensure ongoing compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements. Evaxion has no debt besides the EIB-loan, so the conversion would also substantially reduce the company’s overall liabilities, simplify its balance sheet and improve its financial flexibility and cash flow.

“We are very pleased to have advanced discussions with EIB and to have taken this important step to significantly strengthen our equity through a conversion of debt. The terms being discussed with EIB are favorable to us and our shareholders, and a reduction in our long-term liabilities should improve our standing in the financial community. We appreciate the ongoing support from EIB,” says Christian Kanstrup, CEO of Evaxion.

Evaxion obtained the loan from EIB in 2020. An agreement between Evaxion and EIB would be subject to certain conditions. Such agreement is expected to be finalized and implemented in the first quarter of 2025.

