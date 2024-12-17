Scienture Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in The Microcap Conference 2025

TAMPA, FL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCNX), a specialty pharma company with a novel pipeline of brand products, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Company’s management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company’s recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC’s Bob Pisani ; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Renowned industry figures, including , , who will engage in a fireside chat with ; plus , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success. Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

: Financial commentators and will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends. Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.



Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com .

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: “SCNX”), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Scienture, LLC and Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Our products in development at Scienture, LLC, are across therapeutic areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and sells brand, generic and non-drug products to healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

Contacts:

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC.