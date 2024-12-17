Nasdaq Welcomed 171 IPOs in 2024

Leading U.S. exchange by number of IPOs and proceeds raised for the sixth consecutive year

Featured the largest IPO and switch

Over 500 exchange transfers to Nasdaq since 2005

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in 2024, it welcomed 171 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $22.7 billion. A total of 123 operating companies and 48 SPACs listed on Nasdaq in 2024, representing an 81% win rate of Nasdaq-eligible IPOs in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 44 consecutive quarters. In addition to IPOs, there were 23 exchange transfers to Nasdaq, representing $180 billion in market cap, including Palantir, the largest switch this year.

“We are proud to be the exchange of choice this year for the largest IPO and exchange transfer, and 2024 saw marquee listings across sectors coming to market,” said Jeff Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, and Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq. “This year’s listings activity was at its highest volume since 2021 and there are hundreds of companies waiting in the wings. We are encouraged by the high volume of brands accessing the public markets with Nasdaq and our IPO Pulse Index forecasts listings momentum to carry through into 2025.”

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://vimeo.com/1039757132/3e764fef6e

2024 NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership : Nasdaq welcomed 171 IPOs, raising $22.7 billion. Marquee listings include Lineage (largest IPO), Waystar (largest health-tech IPO of the year), and the recent IPO of ServiceTitan. 2024 also saw a significant volume of private equity and venture-capital backed companies coming to market, representing 33% of IPOs on Nasdaq this year and including Brightspring and Astera Labs.

: Nasdaq welcomed 171 IPOs, raising $22.7 billion. Marquee listings include Lineage (largest IPO), Waystar (largest health-tech IPO of the year), and the recent IPO of ServiceTitan. 2024 also saw a significant volume of private equity and venture-capital backed companies coming to market, representing 33% of IPOs on Nasdaq this year and including Brightspring and Astera Labs. Achieving switch milestones : Nasdaq featured 23 switches in 2024, totaling $180 billion in market cap- including the largest exchange transfer on a U.S. exchange year-to-date with Palantir and the oldest-founded company to switch with Campbell’s. 509 companies have switched to Nasdaq since 2005.

: Nasdaq featured 23 switches in 2024, totaling $180 billion in market cap- including the largest exchange transfer on a U.S. exchange year-to-date with Palantir and the oldest-founded company to switch with Campbell’s. 509 companies have switched to Nasdaq since 2005. Leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, technology and biotech IPOs : Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, technology and biotech sectors. Further, 100% of eligible biotech companies listed on Nasdaq in what was a banner year for the sector, including the listings of Ceribell, CG Oncology, and Tempus AI.

: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, technology and biotech sectors. Further, 100% of eligible biotech companies listed on Nasdaq in what was a banner year for the sector, including the listings of Ceribell, CG Oncology, and Tempus AI. Helping companies join the public markets via SPACs : Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 87% of all eligible SPAC IPOs, raising $6.9 billion. A total of 60 SPAC business combinations also listed in 2024, representing a 91%-win rate in the U.S.

: Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 87% of all eligible SPAC IPOs, raising $6.9 billion. A total of 60 SPAC business combinations also listed in 2024, representing a 91%-win rate in the U.S. Advancing regional structure : To strengthen our market position across the region, Nasdaq welcomed Rachel Racz as SVP, Head of Listings for Texas, Southern U.S. and Latin America, this fall. The region currently supports over 493 clients across industries, representing a total of $2.5 trillion in market cap.

: To strengthen our market position across the region, Nasdaq welcomed Rachel Racz as SVP, Head of Listings for Texas, Southern U.S. and Latin America, this fall. The region currently supports over 493 clients across industries, representing a total of $2.5 trillion in market cap. Celebrating the 25 th MarketSite anniversary : This fall, Nasdaq celebrated its 25 th anniversary of the MarketSite in Times Square, well-recognized as a marquee venue for listings across the global capital markets. With a 10-story tower and state-of-the-art event spaces, the MarketSite is a physical embodiment of the Nasdaq exchange, signaling its commitment to supporting the companies shaping the future, and helping to re-define the “New Wall Street”.

: This fall, Nasdaq celebrated its 25 anniversary of the MarketSite in Times Square, well-recognized as a marquee venue for listings across the global capital markets. With a 10-story tower and state-of-the-art event spaces, the MarketSite is a physical embodiment of the Nasdaq exchange, signaling its commitment to supporting the companies shaping the future, and helping to re-define the “New Wall Street”. Recognizing Nasdaq listing anniversaries: Nasdaq celebrated the listing anniversaries of Tractor Supply Company (30 years), Alphabet, Inc (20 years), Micron Technology, Inc. (15 years), Fortinet (15 years), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10 years), Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (5 years), and the first listing anniversary of Arm Holdings plc, among many others.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

(646) 483-6960

Sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s growth strategy and market expectations, products and services, ability to enhance or innovate new ways for companies to join the public markets, future listing activity, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-NDAQG-