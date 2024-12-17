BrightInsight Expands Global Digital Partnership with Sanofi to Build Drug Companion Apps for its Major Specialty Therapies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc. today announced an expanded multi-year partnership to support Sanofi’s ambition to halve the time from discovery to commercial launch of its future pipeline.

Under the terms of agreement, Sanofi will leverage ‘MyWay’ and the BrightInsight® Platform and Disease Management Solution to build branded patient apps to drive adoption, adherence, and persistence. ‘MyWay’ is a best-in-class mobile application, Software Medical Device grade, developed in collaboration with BrightInsight.

With ‘MyWay’, patients can track flares, injections, medical financials in select countries, and interact directly with care teams as needed, removing the need for journaling notes or additional steps to enable a quick and seamless patient experience.

The collaboration started in 2022, when the BrightInsight Platform was selected as the underlying infrastructure to accelerate development of one of Sanofi’s best-in-class Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for one of its specialty care medicines.

The flexibility of the BrightInsight platform allows its customers to configure each solution to specific disease populations and market requirements in a standardized, scalable manner.

“Sanofi is recognized globally for the transformational therapies that they develop and their impact on patient lives, and BrightInsight is honored to serve as one of their digital partners to drive value for those therapies,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “The robustness of our BrightInsight Platform and Disease Management Solution enables Sanofi to quickly launch and scale companion apps across different brands and markets, configuring each solution to specific disease populations and market requirements in a fast, patient-centric, and compliant manner globally.”

About BrightInsight:

BrightInsight is the trusted partner and de-facto platform for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions. For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, we offer the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions. Our cloud-based platform is the foundation for companion apps, algorithms, connected combination products, healthcare provider interfaces and other Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). Our customers partner with BrightInsight to differentiate their flagship therapies in their largest markets and to harness unique real-world data to drive measurable business and clinical value. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

