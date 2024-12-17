Airborne Radars Market to Hit USD 18.94 billion by 2032, driven by advanced technologies and higher defense budgets | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Airborne Radars Market Size was valued at USD 9.81 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.94 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growth of Airborne Radars Market Driven by UAV Integration and Defense Investments

The airborne radars market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing use of UAVs with integrated radar systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, border patrol, and other applications across military, civil, and commercial sectors. Rising investments in defense modernization programs and aerospace advancements further propel the market as governments and defense organizations allocate substantial budgets to upgrade airborne platforms with cutting-edge radar technologies. For instance, India's Defence Acquisition Council approved acquisitions worth USD 10.18 billion, including Air Defence Tactical Control Radars to enhance surveillance and detect low-flying targets.

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (AN/APG-81 AESA Radar, AN/APS-147 Multi-Function Radar)

(AN/APG-81 AESA Radar, AN/APS-147 Multi-Function Radar) Rockwell Collins Inc. (APG-70 AESA Radar, APG-67 Radar)

(APG-70 AESA Radar, APG-67 Radar) Saab AB (Gripen E Radar, ERIEYE AEW&C Radar)

(Gripen E Radar, ERIEYE AEW&C Radar) Honeywell International Inc. (AN/APG-79 AESA Radar, AN/APS-125 Radar)

(AN/APG-79 AESA Radar, AN/APS-125 Radar) General Dynamics Corporation (AN/APG-63 Radar, AN/APG-66 Radar)

(AN/APG-63 Radar, AN/APG-66 Radar) Rheinmetall AG (Fire Control Radar, Ground Surveillance Radar)

(Fire Control Radar, Ground Surveillance Radar) BAE Systems (ASTA Radar, SEA SPY Radar)

(ASTA Radar, SEA SPY Radar) Northrop Grumman Corporation (AN/APG-77 AESA Radar, AN/SPY-6 AESA Radar)

(AN/APG-77 AESA Radar, AN/SPY-6 AESA Radar) Raytheon Technologies (AN/APG-83 AESA Radar, AN/SPY-1 Radar)

(AN/APG-83 AESA Radar, AN/SPY-1 Radar) Thales Group (Ground Master 400 Radar, Sea Fire Radar)

(Ground Master 400 Radar, Sea Fire Radar) Leonardo S.p.A . (Grifo AESA Radar, Seaspray Radar)

. (Grifo AESA Radar, Seaspray Radar) Hensoldt (Twister AESA Radar, Multi-Mission Radar)

(Twister AESA Radar, Multi-Mission Radar) L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (AN/APG-67 Radar, AN/APS-153 Radar)

(AN/APG-67 Radar, AN/APS-153 Radar) Elbit Systems Ltd . (EL/M-2080 Radar, EL/M-2075 Radar)

. (EL/M-2080 Radar, EL/M-2075 Radar) Israel Aerospace Industries (EL/M-2075 Radar, EL/M-2080 Radar)

(EL/M-2075 Radar, EL/M-2080 Radar) Indra (IRIS-M Radar, Radar Systems for UAVs)

(IRIS-M Radar, Radar Systems for UAVs) Telephonics Corporation (AN/APS-154 Radar, AN/APS-137 Radar)

(AN/APS-154 Radar, AN/APS-137 Radar) OPTIMARE Systems GmbH (OPTIMARE Radar, OPTIMARE Maritime Radar)

(OPTIMARE Radar, OPTIMARE Maritime Radar) Echodyne Corp. (EchoGuard Radar, EchoMapper Radar)

(EchoGuard Radar, EchoMapper Radar) Saab Group (Gripen E Radar, ERIEYE AEW&C Radar).

Impact of Advanced Weather Monitoring Radars on Aviation, Disaster Management, and Agriculture

Extreme weather disrupts aviation, but advanced weather monitoring radars provide real-time data for safer navigation and disaster prediction. Pilots use these systems to avoid turbulence, while governments and disaster agencies rely on radar data to forecast floods and storms. For instance, NATO’s Boeing E-3A Sentry aircraft ensures airspace surveillance and disaster management.

In agriculture, these radars aid farmers by predicting rainfall and optimizing crop management through accurate weather insights. The growing demand for precise weather monitoring solutions significantly drives the airborne radar market, supporting safety and decision-making across diverse applications.

Airborne Radars Market growth is driven by improvements in antennas, interfaces, and Air-To-Ground modes.

By Component Type

The Antennas segment, holding the largest share at 23.2% in 2023, is expected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period. Phased-array antennas and electronically scanned arrays (ESAs) enhance airborne radar systems' performance by enabling high frequency, ultra-wideband scanning with rapid precision for target acquisition and tracking.

The Graphical User Interfaces segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 10.48% CAGR, driven by the rising demand for improved situational awareness, as modern radar systems generate vast datasets for air, ground, and environmental monitoring.

By Mode Type

The Airborne Radars Market is primarily driven by the Air-To-Ground Segment, which held a 46.2% share in 2023, fueled by the rising demand for multi-role aircraft equipped with multifunctional radar systems. These systems enable military forces to perform air-to-ground missions with enhanced precision, agility, and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Air-To-Air Segment is expected to grow at a 9.30% CAGR due to advancements in fifth-generation fighter aircraft, featuring radar systems with superior range, stealth detection, and long-range target engagement capabilities.

By Installation Type

The Retrofit Segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 67.2% revenue share, driven by the integration of advanced cybersecurity features to protect against cyber threats and ensure data integrity. The retrofit approach allows modern radar systems to benefit from enhanced security while maintaining mission-critical data confidentiality.

The New Installation Segment is expected to grow at a 9.79% CAGR, offering advanced technology and a cost advantage over retrofitting existing systems, attracting customers seeking a competitive edge.

Key Market Segments:

BY COMPONENT TYPE

Antennas

Receivers

Processors

Transmitters

Graphical User Interfaces

Stabilization Systems

Others

BY MODE TYPE

Air-to-Ground

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Sea

BY RANGE TYPE

Long Range

Medium Range

Short Range

Very Short Range

BY DIMENSION TYPE

2D

3D

4D

BY FREQUENCY TYPE

X-band

C-band

KU-band

S-band

HF/VHF/UHF

KA-band

Multi-band

L-band

BY INSTALLATION TYPE

New Installation

Retrofit

BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

Active Electronically Scanned Array

Software-Defined Radar

Synthetic Aperture Radar

Digital Beamforming

Multistatic Radar Systems

Low Probability of Intercept

BY APPLICATION TYPE

Defense and Military

Commercial and Business

BY WAVEFORM TYPE

Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW)

Doppler

Ultra-wideband Impulse

North America and Asia-Pacific Driving Growth in the Airborne Radars Market

North America dominated the airborne radars market in 2023 with a 32.8% share. The region's growth is driven by expanding ISR and border surveillance capabilities, with the U.S. significantly boosting its spending on ISR programs. For instance, the FY 2023 U.S. Air Force budget includes substantial investments in radar-based platforms such as the E-3 Sentry and E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System for real-time intelligence.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.32%, fueled by rising demand for airborne surveillance, weather monitoring, and defense radar systems, with countries like Australia and South Korea prioritizing radar modernization and defense investments.

Recent Development

2 October 2024: Saab and Korea Aerospace Industries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for industrial cooperation and technology transfer regarding the AEW&C II competition and future domestic opportunities in Korea. The MoU, signed at KADEX, highlights Saab's commitment to the program, with its GlobalEye proposal offering superior performance and cost advantages.

31 July 2024: Rheinmetall has ordered Hensoldt’s SPEXER 2000M 3D MkIII radars for the Skyranger air defense systems, which will be deployed on tanks in Germany and Austria, with Denmark also announcing a corresponding procurement.

8 November 2024: The U.S. Air Force has placed a usd 30 million order with Northrop Grumman for additional AESA radar systems for F-16 aircraft, bringing the total value of the contract to USD 1.7 billion.

Table of Contents - Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Vehicle Production and Sales Volumes, 2020-2032, by Region

5.2 Emission Standards Compliance, by Region

5.3 Vehicle Technology Adoption, by Region

5.4 Consumer Preferences, by Region

5.4 Aftermarket Trends (Data on vehicle maintenance, parts, and services)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Component Type

8. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Mode Type

9. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Range Type

10. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Dimension type

11. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Frequency Type

12. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Installation Type

13. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Technology Type

14. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Application Type

15. Airborne Radars Market Segmentation, by Waveform type

16. Regional Analysis

17. Company Profiles

18. Use Cases and Best Practices

19. Conclusion

