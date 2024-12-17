Organoids Market Outlook 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking, Growing Adoption of Personalized Drugs and Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organoids Market: Analysis By Organ Type, By Application, By Source, By Type, By End-User, By Region Size and Trends and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organoids market was valued at US$1.28 billion in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$4.22 billion by 2029.



In the forthcoming years, the organoid market is expected to continue growing due to several converging trends. One key factor is the increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to leverage organoids for drug discovery and precision medicine applications. The emergence of personalized medicine, which aims to tailor treatments based on individual genetic profiles, has spurred the adoption of organoids, particularly in the field of oncology. Technological advancements in stem cell research, CRISPR gene editing, and bioengineering are also expected to propel the market forward. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 22% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Source: Pluripotent stem cells held the highest share of the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for organoids derived from pluripotent stem cells is experiencing significant growth due to their remarkable potential to differentiate into virtually any cell type in the human body.



Pluripotent stem cells, such as embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), provide a versatile platform for generating organoids that closely mimic the structure and function of various organs. This capability is particularly advantageous in the field of regenerative medicine, where the ability to produce patient-specific organoids can facilitate personalized treatment strategies and enhance the understanding of disease mechanisms.



By Type: Consumables held the highest share of the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for consumables in the organoid market is experiencing growth due to their crucial role in supporting organoid development, maintenance, and experimentation.



Consumables such as culture media, growth factors, extracellular matrices, reagents, and specialized supplements are essential for creating and sustaining organoid cultures. As research and clinical applications involving organoids continue to expand, the need for high-quality consumables that ensure the proper growth, differentiation, and functionality of organoids is increasing.



By Region: North America held the major share of the market. In the US, the growth of the organoid market has been particularly pronounced due to several factors. First, the country has the largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in the world, with substantial investment in R&D aimed at improving drug discovery and precision medicine.



The US government, through agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has been heavily funding research on organoids, boosting their development and adoption. The country's advanced healthcare system, which emphasizes early disease detection and personalized treatment, further accelerates the demand for innovative organoid-based solutions.



Germany has emerged as a leader in the European organoid market due to its strong biotechnology sector, robust healthcare infrastructure, and heavy investment in medical research. The country is renowned for its advanced research institutions, such as the Max Planck Institute and Helmholtz Association, which are at the forefront of stem cell and organoid research. Germany's commitment to innovation is further bolstered by significant government funding, such as through the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), supporting initiatives in regenerative medicine and biotechnology.



China, as one of the leading markets in the Asia Pacific, has been experiencing a surge in organoid research and applications, driven by the country's ambitious healthcare reforms and strong focus on biotechnology innovation. The Chinese government has made significant investments in biomedical research through initiatives like "Made in China 2025," which emphasizes advancements in biotechnology and healthcare innovation. China's vast pharmaceutical industry is increasingly integrating organoid technology into its drug discovery pipeline to reduce the reliance on animal testing and improve the accuracy of preclinical drug trials.



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global organoids market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increasing demand for tumor modeling and biobanking, growing adoption of personalized drugs, rising focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, advancements in stem cell research, rising investment in research and development (R&D), growing adoption in toxicology testing, growing collaborations and partnerships, and many other factors. Advancements in stem cell research are pivotal to the growth of the organoid market, as they enable the development of more complex and physiologically accurate organoid models.



Stem cells, particularly induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and embryonic stem cells (ESCs), have the unique ability to differentiate into various cell types, allowing scientists to generate organ-specific tissues that closely mimic human organs. With the progress in stem cell technology, researchers are now able to create organoids that replicate the structure and function of organs like the brain, liver, lungs, and kidneys with greater precision. These advancements have expanded the applications of organoids in drug discovery, disease modeling, personalized medicine, and regenerative therapies.



Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to increasing focus on drug discovery and development, combining organoid with organ-on-a-chip, advancement in biotechnology, technological innovations in 3D cell culture, etc. Organoid and organ-on-a-chip, which serve as evolving pathological and human physiological relevant in vitro models, have the potential to revolutionize the conventional paradigm of cancer research and produce real clinical benefits.



The recent inclination in the collaborative application of organoids with organ-on-a-chip and 3D bioprinting enables the development of sophisticated cancer models to study underlying mechanisms of tumor-stroma interactions, multiorgan tumor metastasis, and cancer-microenvironment interactions. By incorporating multiple organoids into organ-on-a-chip, organoid-on-a-chip can inherit benefits of both organoid and organ-on-a-chip and provide a valuable tool to study multiorgan tumor metastases and cancer-microenvironment interactions.



Competitive Landscape:



The global organoids market is fragmented in nature. The key players in the global organoids market are:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Corning

Charles River Laboratories International

DefiniGEN

InSphero

STEMCELL Technologies

HUB Organoids

Mimetas

Organoid Therapeutics

3Dnamics

