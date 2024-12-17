Notification of Loss of Voting Rights Package

 Source: Panevezio Statybos Trestas

On 2024-12-16, AB "Panevėžio statybos trestas" received a notification from Clairmont Holdings, Ltd regarding the loss of a voting rights package (attached).

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360

