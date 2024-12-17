Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market Outlook 2024-2029: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Thermally Broken Aluminum Products

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market was valued at USD 3.75 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.01%.







Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Thermally Broken Aluminum Products



In response to Saudi Arabia's push for energy efficiency and sustainable construction practices, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient aluminum windows and doors with thermal breaks. These thermally broken products are designed with a barrier within the frame, reducing thermal conductivity and enhancing insulation, which is crucial in Saudi Arabia's hot climate. With the Saudi Green Building Forum and Vision 2030's focus on reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption, energy-efficient solutions have become a priority in the building sector.



Thermal breaks in aluminum frames minimize heat transfer, resulting in lower air conditioning costs and increased indoor comfort for residents and tenants. Developers and architects increasingly seek these features to meet government regulations and green building certifications. Aluminum manufacturers are responding by innovating with double and triple glazing options, low-emissivity coatings, and advanced insulating materials to enhance the thermal performance of aluminum windows and doors. This trend is especially prevalent in new residential and commercial projects, where energy efficiency is a primary concern. The demand for thermally broken aluminum products will likely continue growing, driven by regulatory incentives and the need for sustainable urban development in Saudi Arabia.



Customization and Demand for Aesthetic Flexibility



Saudi Arabia's real estate market, especially in luxury residential and commercial sectors, is seeing a trend toward customized, aesthetically appealing building designs. This has led to a growing demand for aluminum windows and doors that offer aesthetic flexibility, such as unique color options, sleek profiles, and various surface finishes. Aluminum's natural flexibility allows it to be molded into slim profiles with large glass areas, a feature that is popular in contemporary architectural designs focused on maximizing natural light and visibility.



To cater to this trend, aluminum manufacturers are expanding their offerings with a wider range of colors, finishes, and textures. For instance, anodized and powder-coated finishes are increasingly popular due to their durability and ability to withstand Saudi Arabia's harsh climate. Architects and designers are opting for aluminum frames with minimalistic designs to give buildings a modern, luxurious appearance. This aesthetic flexibility is not only favored in high-end projects but is also influencing mid-range developments, as consumers look for homes with modern, stylish elements. Consequently, customization and aesthetic versatility in aluminum products are key trends that support the demand for aluminum windows and doors in Saudi Arabia.



Increased Adoption of Smart and Automated Aluminum Windows and Doors



Smart home technology is gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia, especially in urban and luxury developments. As part of this shift, there is an increasing demand for smart and automated aluminum windows and doors that can integrate with home automation systems. Features such as automated opening and closing, remote control through smartphones, and compatibility with AI-enabled systems enhance convenience, security, and energy efficiency, making them appealing in both residential and commercial buildings.



For example, automated aluminum windows and doors with sensors that respond to temperature, weather changes, or security threats are becoming attractive options for homeowners and businesses alike. These smart solutions contribute to energy savings by regulating ventilation and optimizing temperature control. This trend is driven by Saudi Arabia's modernization efforts and the influx of global tech-driven solutions into the construction sector. Additionally, developers of large-scale projects, like NEOM, are prioritizing smart city concepts, where technology-enabled solutions are central to urban planning. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and partnerships to produce smart aluminum products that meet the growing demand for high-tech building solutions.



Expansion of the Residential Sector and Affordable Housing Demand



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 includes ambitious goals to increase homeownership rates among Saudi citizens, a focus that is driving growth in the residential construction sector. Through initiatives like the Sakani program, the government is investing heavily in affordable housing projects across the Kingdom. This expansion in the residential sector has led to a steady demand for aluminum windows and doors, as these projects require cost-effective, durable, and low-maintenance solutions suitable for large-scale development.



Aluminum windows and doors meet the needs of the affordable housing segment by offering durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance. As developers seek budget-friendly materials that can withstand Saudi Arabia's climate, aluminum frames, with their corrosion resistance and long lifespan, are increasingly popular. Additionally, aluminum's recyclability supports the Kingdom's sustainability objectives, which makes it an attractive option even in low-cost housing projects.



Furthermore, as affordable housing developments rise, manufacturers are responding by producing cost-efficient aluminum solutions that meet basic energy efficiency standards without compromising on durability. This trend is also supported by government-backed financing options for homeowners, which further stimulates demand for aluminum in residential projects. The focus on affordable housing in Saudi Arabia is thus a major trend driving the aluminum windows and doors market, with steady growth expected as the government continues its homeownership and housing initiatives across the country.



Key Market Players

YKK AP America

Apogee Enterprises

Milgard Manufacturing

Alumil Aluminium Industry

Andersen Windows

Bradnam's Windows and Doors

Cornerstone Building Brands

Altus Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



In this report, the Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market, By Product:

Exterior Door

Patio Door

Sliding Window

Bi-Fold Window

Other

Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Saudi Arabia Aluminum Windows and Doors Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Eastern Province

Dammam

Rest of Saudi Arabia

