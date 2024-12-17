Arms Cyber Releases Free Community Edition (ACE) and Open Source Repository, Providing Encryption Mitigation and Key Material Capture at No Cost

Fulton, MD, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber, creator of the world’s first patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) anti-ransomware platform, announces the release of ACE, the free community edition of its product. This represents years of research that was instrumental in developing the paid version of our product. ACE includes encryption key material capture and honeypot encryption mitigation—features that other anti-ransomware products typically offer as expensive add-ons, costing thousands of dollars annually. It is the hope that this body of work that was used to research the enterprise solution is helpful to the broader community for research, decryption and testing of ransomware.

“Ransomware is a threat that affects every organization, and we have to work together collectively to stop it,” stated Bob Kruse , CEO of Arms Cyber. “We’re releasing our free Community Edition so every organization, regardless of its budget, can have a real, meaningful advantage over attackers. We believe ransomware security products shouldn’t hold customers hostage. We’re in this together to end it together.”

ACE is available for free at ArmsCyber.com/community

The full version of the Arms Cyber solution combines preemptive prevention, dynamic deceptive tripwires for detection, and stealth resilience layers against the most evasive zero-day ransomware. Now, the Community Edition will empower all stakeholders to join the fight.

Sneak Peek: In early 2025, the Arms Cyber research team will release an open-source version of its encryption key material capture and honeypot encryption mitigation modules. This will be followed by a release that will include an AI ransomware identification and rule-based behavior scanning module. The goal is to increase education and awareness in the cybersecurity community, empowering everyone—from small businesses and research teams to enterprise security teams—to collectively build the tools needed to eradicate ransomware for good.

Download the free Community Edition at ArmsCyber.com/community today.

Learn more about Arms Cyber’s research and releases at https://github.com/armscyber/communityedition.

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber is the first Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) anti-ransomware solution. Arms Cyber uses a multilayered, defense-in-depth approach that combats ransomware at every stage of execution. We transform traditional defenses into a moving maze that disorients and disrupts even the most advanced attackers. From initial intrusion to attempts at evasion to malicious payload execution, Arms Cyber provides the defenses you need but don’t have. Learn more at ArmsCyber.com.