Zyter|TruCare Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 PEAK Matrix® for Patient and Member Engagement Platforms

Rockville, Maryland, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a leading, clinically driven healthcare services and technology provider, proudly announces its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Patient and Member Engagement Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. This acknowledgment underscores the company's commitment to developing tailored healthcare solutions that enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation of 20 leading providers in the patient and member engagement category provides an in-depth look at the industry’s key players, assessing their capabilities, market impact, and visionary execution. Zyter|TruCare’s placement in this assessment emphasizes its unique approach to integrating advanced technology with patient-centered care, driving significant improvements in healthcare delivery.

Lara Fowler, Vice President of Customer Engineering at Zyter|TruCare, comments on the significance of this achievement: "This recognition by Everest Group affirms our strategy of focusing not just on technology, but on how it serves our patients and members. At Zyter|TruCare, we are dedicated to transforming patient engagement by leveraging our platforms to provide continuous, tailored communication and proactive health management. This approach is essential for modern healthcare providers who are looking to meet increasingly complex patient needs and improve health outcomes."

Zyter|TruCare's acknowledgment in the Everest Group’s assessment reaffirms our dedication to excellence and our commitment to leading the shift toward more connected and responsive healthcare. It also serves as a guide for healthcare providers seeking the most effective engagement platforms for their patients and member populations, setting a benchmark for performance and innovation in the industry.

"We are deeply proud of this recognition and the light it shines on our efforts to enrich patient engagement," adds Lara Fowler. "Our placement in the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® propels us forward, fueling our drive to develop solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of patients and providers alike, thereby enhancing both the quality and the efficiency of healthcare delivery."

Zyter|TruCare is committed to advancing healthcare management through its focus on building secure, easy-to-use, and patient-focused digital tools. This approach ensures that healthcare providers can offer more personalized and effective care management, directly impacting patient health and provider efficiency.

Discover the distinct features and benefits of Zyter|TruCare's solutions at www.zyter.com.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services designed for payers, providers, and public health organizations, facilitating effective management of value-based care delivery universally. Key offerings include:

Insights Health: Outcomes and performance management analytics and AI for companies caring for at-risk populations, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery.

Population Health: Combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

Virtual Health: Extends our Population Health offering with TruCare's Virtual Care Provider Portal and Patient Monitoring Devices, seamlessly integrating data, empowering patients, and redefining remote monitoring.

Connected Health: Offers out-of-the-box integration tools using native interoperability and APIs for seamless data exchange between TruCare and key partner applications, ensuring compliance with CMS-mandated FHIR standards.

In addition, Zyter|TruCare™ industry experts work with your teams to drive digital transformation, helping your organization determine the model that best fits your organization and your strategy. We offer software support, consulting, and managed services with our world-class software. Zyter|TruCare's consulting services offerings comprise multiple complementary disciplines, including Program Management, Business Consulting, Clinical Consulting, and Technical Consulting. We also offer comprehensive software support services and managed services for your technology needs.