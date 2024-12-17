Intuit and ICIC Launch Free “Intuit More with AI Tour” to Empower Small and Mid-Market Businesses

Mountain View, California, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, and ICIC, the foremost authority on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities, announced today the launch of the Intuit More with AI Tour, a nationwide roadshow to educate small and mid-market businesses about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and advocate for policies that support business adoption of this technology. Through this initiative, Intuit and ICIC aim to demystify AI, promote its responsible use, and advocate for policies that facilitate appropriate AI adoption among small and mid-market businesses.

Intuit and ICIC will host six events across the United States, starting in early 2025. These half-day events will provide local small and mid-market businesses with actionable insights and hands-on experience on a range of small business AI tools from Intuit and other companies. Curriculum will include practical applications, benefits, and responsible implementation strategies, all at no cost to attendees.

“Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world, and we believe AI is a game-changer for small businesses,” said Kerry McLean, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Intuit. “The Intuit More with AI Tour reflects our dedication to ensuring businesses nationwide have the knowledge and resources they need to thrive in the AI era, and to advocating for AI public policy that helps them grow. We’re excited to partner with ICIC to bridge the knowledge gap and unlock the full potential of AI for small and mid-market businesses.”

The Intuit More with AI Tour will initially visit Georgia and California, with more states and cities to follow. The selection process will prioritize areas with a high concentration of small and mid-market businesses and a demonstrated need for AI education and support.

Intuit's partnership with ICIC will ensure tour content is tailored to the specific needs and challenges of small and mid-market businesses. ICIC surveyed and conducted focus groups with these businesses across the country to identify knowledge gaps and training preferences, such as how they use AI, barriers to adoption, and where the greatest opportunities are for AI to support business owners. The findings will be published in a research paper in February 2025, which is informing the development of the tour curriculum.

"We are proud to collaborate with Intuit on the More with AI Tour, an initiative focused on ensuring small and mid-sized businesses have the opportunity to harness the transformative power of AI," said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. "As AI reshapes the economy, it’s critical that small businesses are equipped with the tools and knowledge they need to stay competitive and thrive. Through this partnership, we’re working to close the knowledge gap, empower entrepreneurs, and ensure these businesses aren’t left behind in the AI revolution. Together, ICIC and Intuit can empower SMBs to harness the power of AI and drive profitable economic growth."

The Intuit More with AI Tour is an extension of Intuit's ongoing efforts to support small and mid-market businesses in adopting new technologies and navigating the evolving digital landscape.

Learn more about the Intuit More with AI Tour at: https://publicpolicy.intuit.com/small-business-ai/

How Intuit is harnessing the power of data and AI for customers

For more than a decade, Intuit’s robust data and AI capabilities have been foundational to the company’s success as a fintech industry leader and technology innovator. Introduced in September 2023, Intuit Assist—the company’s generative AI-powered assistant—provides personalized, intelligent recommendations that help customers make smart financial decisions with less work and complete confidence.

Built with Intuit’s proprietary GenOS, Intuit Assist is embedded across the company’s platform and products—including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp—putting next-generation AI in the hands of consumers and small businesses. Foundational GenOS components include: GenStudio (dedicated development environment), GenRuntime (intelligent layer that accesses the right data and capabilities), GenUX (library of consistent customer interfaces), and LLMs (commercial, open source, and proprietary financial LLMs).

A strong commitment to responsible AI and data stewardship

Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform and products are built in keeping with the company’s commitment to data privacy, security, and responsible AI governance. Intuit safeguards customer data and protects privacy using industry-leading technology and practices, and adheres to responsible AI principles that guide how the company operates and scales its AI-driven expert platform with its customers’ best interests in mind. Intuit is also a member of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium, established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About ICIC

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is the widely-recognized authority on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities. Founded by renowned Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter in 1994 as a research and strategy organization, today ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in underserved communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.