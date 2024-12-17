Questex’s Hotel Management Recognizes Excellence in Hospitality Leadership with 2025 “Forty over 40” Award Winners

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management today announces the distinguished recipients of its 2025 “Forty over 40” awards, celebrating exceptional leaders aged 40 and above who exemplify dedication, innovation and influence within the hospitality industry.

As part of its commitment to honoring excellence, Hotel Management invited industry-wide nominations to spotlight hospitality professionals whose expertise and passion are shaping the future of the sector.

From an overwhelming number of entries, 40 outstanding individuals were selected by Hotel Management’s senior editorial team for their remarkable contributions and enduring impact on the hospitality landscape.

The award winners are:

Glenn Alba, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, TMGOC Ventures Ana Almada, Chief Executive Officer, DKN Hotels Shoham Amin, Founder and Managing Partner, Excel Group Mauri Berry, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategy, Remington Hospitality John R. Bersch, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations, FCL Management Dhaval Brahmbhatt, Principal, Hotel Operations & Asset Management, Prominence Hospitality Group Melanie Calcagno, Vice President of Sales, Jacaruso Enterprises Katie Cooper, Director of Training and Development, Raines Co. Shana Craven, Owner/Vice President of Operations, Kinseth Hospitality Companies David Darling, Owner, The Darling Group Carol Davies, Sr. VP of Commercial Strategy, Driftwood Hospitality Management Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group Daniel del Olmo, President, Sage Hospitality Group Tiffany DiPasquale, District Executive Director of Sales, Hotel Drover, Exchange Hotels Management Tara Ditt Betz, Vice President Hotel Operations, The Wankawala Organization Penny Duelk, Director, Assurance & Marketing Program, hihotels by Hospitality International Caroline Dyal, Senior Vice President, Operations, Crescent Hotels & Resorts Kristin Ferguson, Divisional Vice President Sales, Aimbridge Select Aimbridge Hospitality Timothy Foley, Chief Operating Officer , Superhost Hospitality Hiren Govind, COO, Qube Hotel Group Rafael Ibarcena, Corporate Sustainability Manager, McKibbon Hospitality Shozib Khan, VP of Hotel Performance and Analytics, SPIRE Hospitality Lori Kiel, SVP of Revenue Management, Pyramid Global Gina Kilchenman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Highgate Hotels Jodie Kuchta, Senior Regional Director of Sales, OTO Development Derrick LaRosa, Director, Kasa Living, Inc. Dwayne Marshall, Chief Development Officer, Americas, Valor Hospitality Partners Jim Myers, Executive Vice President Operations, Hay Creek Hotels & Resorts Andre Norman, Director of Operations, Aimbridge Hospitality Joseph Palminteri, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage, EOS Hospitality Dipal Patel, Principal, Shyana Hospitality Management Bryan Postema, Chief Operating Officer, Driftwood Hospitality Management Danielle Schneider, CEO/Managing Partner, Sincere Hospitality Keith Shopnick, Senior Vice President of Operations, Highgate Hotels Bobby Smith, Senior Director, Loyalty Strategy Choice Hotels International Dan Toman, Director of Training, Regency Hotel Management Michelle Ward, Manager of Training, RRI West/CL West Management – Red Roof DeShaun Wise Porter, VP Strategic Pathways & Recognition, Hilton Katherine Wojcik, Director, Programs and Partnerships, IHG Hotels + Resorts David Zaltzman, Vice President Operations and Development, Dhalla Group of companies

“Celebrating the over-40 professionals in hospitality means honoring years and often decades of dedication, adaptability and a passion for service,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Senior Editor of Hotel Management. “These individuals exemplify creativity and resilience, continuously setting new standards and inspiring the next generation. Their contributions remind us that excellence in hospitality is both an art and a commitment, refined and enriched with experience.”

The 2025 honorees are featured in the January issue of Hotel Management. For additional insights on the winners, visit https://www.hotelmanagement.net/operate/hotel-managements-2025-forty-over-40.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group

Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up-to-date on breaking news in global and local investment, development, technology, operations, food & beverage and design.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Esther Hertzfeld

Senior Editor

212-400-6230

ehertzfeld@questex.com