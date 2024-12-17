Eye Care Associates Moves to Nextech

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, market leader of comprehensive technology solutions for specialty physician practices, today announced Eye Care Associates, a fully integrated regional eye care provider in Northeastern Ohio, has selected Nextech’s ophthalmic platform. The technology features integrated ASC and payments capabilities to automate operational and clinical workflows and improve the patient care experience across Eye Care Associates’ surgery center and five practice locations.

“Our growth has driven our practices’ technical requirements and increased the complexity of managing disparate clinical operations across multiple systems,” said Kurt Williams, CEO at Eye Care Associates. “We found Nextech provided the most complete end-to-end solution, enabling us to seamlessly integrate and automate our clinical operations in a single platform and allowing us to easily generate reporting required for regulatory compliance across our five locations.”

Designed specifically for the unique and complex requirements of eyecare practices, Nextech’s ophthalmic platform is IRIS® Registry’s No. 1 collaborator with the most registered practices. Built on the company’s natively integrated electronic health record and practice management system it provides practices with a secure and easy-to-use healthcare platform that automates clinical and operational workflows, streamlines processes, and improves the quality of the patient experience, resulting in better practice and healthcare outcomes.

“As clinical operations and reporting requirements have become more complex, practices are realizing the need for a single platform to manage their operations and regulatory reporting requirements,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer at Nextech. “Our end-to-end ophthalmic platform provides eye centers with complete visibility into their clinical operations and the data required for regulatory reporting.”

Learn more about how Nextech’s ophthalmic technology platform helps practices simplify the workday and improve the patient experience.

About Eye Care Associates

Eye Care Associates Inc. is a premier destination for comprehensive eye care solutions in Northeast Ohio. With a surgery center and multiple locations spanning Austintown, Youngstown, Howland, Poland, and East Liverpool, the dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional vision care in a wide range of specialized services to address various eye conditions and concerns, ensuring optimal eye health for every individual.



About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.

Ian Hoffman

Chief Marketing Officer

i.hoffman@nextech.com