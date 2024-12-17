Hydrocolloids Market Projected to Reach USD 18.9 Billion by 2032 | Surge in Demand for Clean Label Products and Food Texturizers Drives Market Growth

Austin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Hydrocolloids Market is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

Key Trends Fueling the Hydrocolloids Market

The growing consumption of healthy food and beverage dietary trends such as gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, plant-based, reduced calories, low-fat, functional beverages, and more is providing a huge incentive for increased hydrocolloid usage in these sectors. These natural macromolecules are excellent binders, emulsifiers, stabilizing and gelling agents that can be used as replacements for gluten, fats, and synthetic emulsifiers. As hydrocarbons can improve the sensory properties of food and beverages, they have become indispensable in developing food options that are clean-label, wholesome, and allergen-free, in response to consumer demand.

Innovations in Hydrocolloid Manufacturing

Technological advancements in hydrocolloid production are expanding the applications of these natural ingredients. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on improving the extraction processes to enhance the quality, functionality, and cost-efficiency of hydrocolloids. Innovations in bio-based technologies, enzyme treatments, and improved drying methods are helping to produce hydrocolloids that are more effective at lower concentrations.

Additionally, there is ongoing research into developing hydrocolloid blends that combine the unique properties of different hydrocolloids, offering more versatility and cost-effective solutions for a range of applications. For instance, the blending of guar gum with xanthan gum enhances the rheological properties of the final product, providing a better texture and stability.





Key Players:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum)

Cargill, Inc. (Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate, Cargill Gelatin)

CP Kelco (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum)

Ashland Inc. (Acrylates Copolymer, Hydroxyethylcellulose)

Lubrizol Corporation (Carbopol, Pemulen)

Rousselot S.A.S. (Gelatin, Peptan)

Kerry Group PLC (Kerry Gelatin, Hydrocolloid Blends)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysates)

Fuerst Day Lawson (Agar, Guar Gum)

TIC GUMS Inc. (TIC Pretested Gums, TIC Organic Gums)

Ingredion Incorporated (Novation, ClearGel)

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle Gellan, Litesse)

DSM Nutritional Products (Keltrol, Gelatine)

Gelita AG (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides)

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (E464 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum)

Lonza Group (Methylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose)

The Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (Starch, Xantham Gum)

Naturex (Givaudan) (Pectin, Guar Gum)

FMC Corporation (Xanthan Gum, CMC)

BASF SE (Lupanol, Lupa-Ag)

Hydrocolloids Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Alginates, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, Agar, Other)

• By Function (Thickening, Gelling, Stabilizing, Fat Replacing, Coating Material, Others)

• By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing demand for hydrocolloid-based products drives the market growth.

• Rising demand from the cosmetics industry drives the market growth.

Which Product Led the Market in 2023?

In 2023, gelatin dominated the hydrocolloids market, holding a combined share of over 30% of the total market revenue. Gelatin, a widely used hydrocolloid, is essential in the production of confections, gummy candies, and marshmallows, due to its ability to form a gel-like texture. Similarly, pectin, derived from fruits, is commonly used in jams, jellies, and fruit fillings, providing an excellent gel and thickening agent.

The demand for gelatin continues to rise in the confectionery and dairy industries due to its ability to provide smooth textures and improve product consistency. Pectin, on the other hand, is gaining traction due to the rising demand for plant-based and clean-label products, particularly in jams and fruit preserves.

Which Application Segment Led the Market in 2023?

The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share around 65% in 2023. It is driven by the growing demand for natural, healthy, and clean-label products. Within this segment, hydrocolloids are predominantly used in bakery and confectionery products, dairy and dairy alternatives, sauces, dressings, and beverages. The increasing popularity of gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based foods has fueled the use of hydrocolloids as vital ingredients in texture modification, stabilization, and emulsification.

Which Region Dominated the Market in 2023?

Asia Pacific held the largest market around 43% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the booming food and beverage industry, increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, and the presence of leading companies in the country. There has been a higher intake of processed food, which frequently encloses hydrocolloids for texture and stability, in the fact that the urbanization and dietary transitions have improved in the region. Moreover, increasing knowledge regarding the health properties of hydrocolloids, particularly their application in functional foods and dietary supplements, is another key factor driving the market growth. Major producers of hydrocolloids are also located in the Asia Pacific region including China, India and Japan which have a strong industrial base and streamlined production units. With lower production costs, these countries can supply hydrocolloids in domestic as well as international markets at a competitive price. Moreover, the availability of government-supported food and pharmaceutical sectors, is another key factor driving the hydrocolloids market in this region along the introduction of new and advanced hydrocolloids with diverse applications in various non-food applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics will add to the wide usage of hydrocolloids in various end-user applications in this region thereby leading the market across the globe.

Recent Developments in the Hydrocolloids Market

• In 2023: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences introduced a new line of plant-based hydrocolloids, aimed at providing clean-label solutions for the growing demand for natural food products. These hydrocolloids are designed to enhance the texture, stability, and appearance of plant-based dairy alternatives and other vegan foods.

• In 2023: The Kerry Group launched a new range of hydrocolloid blends designed to meet the rising demand for healthier, low-sugar food products. The blend provides improved texture and mouthfeel while maintaining a clean-label status for various applications, including beverages, sauces, and dressings.

Conclusion

The Hydrocolloids Market is set to experience significant growth, driven by increased consumer demand for natural, clean-label products and innovations in manufacturing processes. The rising popularity of plant-based, gluten-free, and health-conscious foods is fostering the adoption of hydrocolloids across multiple sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. As advancements in hydrocolloid production continue to enhance their functionality, the market is expected to expand, offering exciting opportunities for manufacturers and consumers alike. Hydrocolloids will remain a key ingredient in the development of high-quality, sustainable products that meet evolving consumer preferences.





