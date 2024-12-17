Alira Health Secures Up to $100M Growth Debt Facility from Symbiotic Capital to Propel Strategic Expansion and Patient-Enabled Innovation

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global healthcare consulting and technology firm transforming the patient journey, announced today the securing of up to $100 million in growth debt from Symbiotic Capital, a premier healthcare and life sciences investor. This funding will drive Alira Health’s strategic growth, enhance its innovative technology platforms, and support solutions that empower patients and create value for life sciences companies.

“This significant investment from Symbiotic Capital validates our vision for patient-centered healthcare,” said Gabriele Brambilla, Co-CEO of Alira Health. “The funding will enable us to accelerate patient-enabled innovation, scale our integrated solutions, and strengthen the technology platforms that serve both patients and life sciences companies.”

To facilitate this expansion, Alira Health has established a Chief Operating Officer (COO) role, appointing Andrea Pulvirenti, a seasoned company leader, to oversee operations and manage the scaling of its global presence.

“We’re excited to partner with Alira Health as they redefine the biopharma and medtech research landscape,” said Himani Bhalla, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Symbiotic Capital. “Their patient-first approach and integrated solutions are advancing the life sciences ecosystem and improving patient outcomes.”

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consulting and technology firm dedicated to advancing the life sciences ecosystem. By integrating evidence-based insights with cutting-edge technology, Alira Health empowers clients in pharma, medtech, and biotech to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.alirahealth.com .

About Symbiotic Capital

Symbiotic Capital is a healthcare credit firm that brings together decades of experience across life sciences, finance, and entrepreneurship. Symbiotic Capital's integration into a global ecosystem empowers it to provide lending solutions to fuel the growth of established healthcare companies around the world.