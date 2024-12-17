Sunny and Costco Team Up to Revolutionize Supplemental Benefits and Reduce Healthcare Costs





CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if using your healthcare benefits was as simple as swiping your card at Costco? And what if payers could offer this choice to their members?

Sunny, a financial technology innovator that’s tackling consumer engagement with its cutting-edge platform, today announced a partnership with Costco. This partnership introduces a first-of-its-kind program that enables Medicare Advantage Plan members to use their supplemental benefits at Costco on eligible items, including OTC, food, fuel, hearing, and optical services.

Sunny’s digital platform unites multiple benefits, incentives, and data analytics in one easy-to-use experience that prioritizes savings and educates users. Now, with the added value of a paid Costco Gold Star membership, members can enjoy exceptional savings that extend beyond just qualified benefits, including travel, clothing and more.

“At Sunny, we believe healthcare should work for people, not the other way around. That starts by making it simpler. Partnering with Costco lets us take our mission a step further by creating a simplified experience and delivering more value where it matters most,” says Scott Rotermund, CEO of Sunny. “It’s a win-win: Payers gain a competitive edge with differentiated offerings while growing and delivering deeper value, and their members get to save more on popular products while maximizing their benefits.”

Read on for more details about this partnership and program offering.

How can payers benefit from this partnership?

Sunny will offer paid Costco memberships to Medicare Advantage Plan members alongside their supplemental benefits. Costco is consistently ranked as one of the top retailers in the nation and by partnering with Sunny, payers that offer Medicare Advantage Plans and Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) can tap into a substantial and highly loyal population. Sunny’s platform, when combined with supplemental benefits and a Costco membership, offers payers a unique value proposition that drives new plan member acquisition and retention. With its digital-first, mobile-enabled strategy, Sunny reduces calls and eliminates paper, creating a seamless and cost-efficient member experience.

What can health plan members gain from a Costco membership?

Sunny’s proprietary program empowers health plan members to stretch their dollars further while enjoying a Costco membership, which offers access to a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices. This approach not only enhances their purchasing power, but also ensures they can make the most of their benefits, improving overall satisfaction. Members can achieve greater savings on groceries, household items, electronics, and more, plus get extra value with discounts and promotions on services like travel and Costco’s auto program. Costco’s satisfaction guarantee makes every shopping experience rewarding and convenient.

Today’s announcement marks a major step in Sunny’s mission to empower people to lead healthier, happier lives. Sunny’s digital platform can extend these savings opportunities to the Commercial line of business and individual employer groups as well. More updates are planned, and Sunny is uniquely positioned to further elevate the consumer experience while introducing savings for payers and members alike.

To explore partnership opportunities with Sunny, contact info@sunnybenefits.com .

About Sunny

Sunny helps clients engage healthcare consumers with a customizable platform that simplifies the user experience. With access to Costco and thousands of retailers nationwide, Sunny offers seamless solutions that enhance satisfaction and loyalty. The platform provides financial incentives, rewards, and sweepstakes, helping payers and employers stand out, grow, and improve health outcomes. Learn more at sunnybenefits.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

