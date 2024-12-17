CHESS Health Expands Use of Contingency Management Platform to Transform Hepatitis C Care

Rochester, New York, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health is excited to announce an expanded use of its innovative digital Rewards Engine, a flexible automated contingency management tool designed to improve treatment adherence. Traditionally utilized to support individuals with alcohol and opioid use disorders, the application of this program has now been leveraged to assist those living with Hepatitis C (HCV). In partnership with the Live(r) Hep C Free program, an initiative spearheaded by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network (WVCRN), this effort seeks to counteract the significant barriers to treatment access, including lack of awareness, stigma, and financial constraints.

The Live(r) Hep C Free program is dedicated to combating the disproportionate burden of HCV in West Virginia, a state with nine times the national average of positive cases. By integrating the CHESS Health Rewards Engine, which incentivizes treatment engagement and adherence, program leaders believe individuals will be motivated to seek the critical care they need. Further, support from peer navigators with lived experience reinforces this approach, providing understanding and guidance as individuals navigate their treatment journey.

“At CHESS Health, we are committed to leveraging technology to drive positive health outcomes. Our collaboration with the Live(r) Hep C Free program exemplifies our dedication to innovative solutions that address the challenges faced by underserved populations,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “We are eager to explore the broader application of our Rewards Engine across various chronic disease management scenarios, learning valuable insights from the implementation in West Virginia.”

The Live(r) Hep C Free program, which runs through April 2025, seeks to test 500 individuals in Cabell and Kanawha counties and facilitate access to treatment for those who test positive. Participants will receive $25 for being tested and, for those testing positive, an additional $25 upon completing treatment, streamlining the engagement process through an efficient, automated platform that provides comprehensive reporting and audit trails.

“We’re trying to reach people early on when the disease is not causing liver damage, and they're not having side effects,” said Teresa Warner, Project Director of the initiative. “We want to educate people about the treatment so they understand there is hope and a cure.”

In championing this collaborative initiative, CHESS Health aims to alleviate the impact of HCV in West Virginia and pave the way for future applications of its technology in tackling chronic health conditions across diverse communities.

“Together, we are cultivating hope and clarity around treatment options for Hepatitis C,” Morefield added. “We look forward to demonstrating the transformative effects of contingency management in improving health outcomes and fostering resilient communities.”

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health, the leading provider of evidence-based digital solutions, amplifies the impact of healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local governments, and health plans by extending their reach, improving outcomes, and enabling data reporting across the entire lifecycle of SUD management - from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery. For more information, visit www.chess.health

About the Live(r) Hep C Free Program

The Live(r) Hep C Free program is administered by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network (WVCRN), a component of Marshall University Research Corporation’s Center of Excellence for Recovery. The program encourages all populations to participate in free online training. Enroll in the free online HCV training by visiting: https://wvcrn-s-site.thinkific.com/courses/hcv.