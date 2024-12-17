Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against BioAge Labs, Inc. (“BioAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BIOA). The investigation concerns whether BioAge and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it discontinued its STRIDES Phase 2 trial for its lead product candidate, azelaprag, citing safety concerns, after liver transaminitis was observed in subjects receiving azelaprag. BioAge stated that the decision to discontinue the STRIDES Phase 2 study of azelaprag “became clear” due to “the emerging safety profile of the current doses tested.” On this news, the price of BioAge stock fell by $15.44 per share, or approximately 76%, from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024, to close at $4.65 on December 9, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioAge securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation

