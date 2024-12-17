Orange Oil Market Research Report: Historical Sales Data Since 2014, Industry Trends, Strategic Developments, Global & Country-Level Revenue Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orange Oil - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Orange Oil was estimated at US$804.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Orange Oil Market such as Aksuvital, Biolandes and Aromaaz International, Bontoux S.A.S., Citromax S.A.C.I., Citrosuco Paulista SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the orange oil market is driven by several factors. One of the most significant drivers is the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients across various industries. As the demand for clean-label products rises, manufacturers are turning to natural ingredients like orange oil to replace synthetic additives in food, beverages, personal care products, and cleaning agents. Orange oil's natural origin, combined with its multifunctional benefits, has made it an ideal ingredient for companies looking to appeal to health-conscious consumers. The growing popularity of organic farming and the rising availability of certified organic orange oil have further boosted demand, especially among consumers seeking eco-friendly and chemical-free products.



Another key driver is the expanding applications of orange oil in the wellness and aromatherapy sectors. As consumers increasingly prioritize mental and emotional well-being, the use of essential oils for therapeutic purposes has gained widespread acceptance. Orange oil's mood-enhancing and stress-relieving properties make it a popular choice for aromatherapy products, massage oils, and diffusers. The wellness trend, which emphasizes natural, holistic approaches to health, is expected to continue driving demand for orange oil in the coming years, particularly as more consumers seek out natural alternatives to pharmaceutical treatments for stress and anxiety.



Technological advancements in extraction methods have also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Improved cold pressing techniques and more efficient production processes have made it easier to extract high-quality orange oil from citrus peels, reducing costs and increasing availability. Furthermore, innovations in packaging and distribution have allowed orange oil to be used more widely across industries, from food and beverage to cosmetics and household cleaning products. The sustainability factor also contributes to market growth, as companies look for environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic chemicals. Orange oil, being biodegradable and non-toxic, fits perfectly into the sustainability goals of many companies, especially in the cleaning and industrial sectors, where there is growing demand for green, eco-friendly products. These factors collectively indicate strong, sustained growth in the global orange oil market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Natural Orange Oil segment, which is expected to reach US$697.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Organic Orange Oil segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $211.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.6% CAGR to reach $270.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Orange Oil Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 52 companies featured in this Global Orange Oil market report include:

Aksuvital

Biolandes and Aromaaz International

Bontoux S.A.S.

Citromax S.A.C.I.

Citrosuco Paulista SA

Citrus Oleo Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

doTERRA International LLC

Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd.

Mountain Rose Herbs Inc.

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Symrise AG

Ultra International B.V.

Young Living Essential Oils

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 98 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $804.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Orange Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Essential Oils Market Growth Bodes Well for Orange Oil Expansion

Increasing Use of Orange Oil in Aromatherapy Propels Demand

Growing Focus on Plant-Based Wellness Products Spurs Growth for Orange Oil

Adoption of Orange Oil in Household Cleaning Products Strengthens Business Case

Rising Popularity of Citrus Flavors in Food & Beverage Industry Generates Demand

Regulatory Push for Natural Cosmetics Drives Adoption of Orange Oil

Shift Towards Non-Toxic Ingredients in Personal Care Products Spurs Demand

Growth in Natural Perfumery Market Sets the Stage for Orange Oil Use

Adoption of Orange Oil in Anti-Inflammatory and Skincare Products Bodes Well for Growth

Increasing Use of Orange Oil in Functional Beverages Expands Market Opportunities

Growth in Global Spa Industry Propels Demand for Citrus-Based Essential Oils

Rising R&D in Anti-Anxiety and Stress-Relief Applications Strengthens Business Case

Regulatory Support for Natural Preservatives Expands Adoption in Food Products

