Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Industry Analysis with Country-Level Market Forecasts to 2030, Featuring Strategic Profiles of 26 Major Companies, Including Uber, DiDi Chuxing, Lyft, Deutsche Bahn, and Grab

The global market for Mobility as a Service was estimated at US$9.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$50.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the Mobility as a Service market is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, the need for sustainable transport, advancements in digital technology, and supportive government policies. The trend towards smart cities is encouraging the adoption of MaaS to tackle urban mobility challenges such as congestion and pollution. Governments are actively promoting MaaS through funding and incentives, making it easier for service providers to launch and scale operations.

Moreover, the shift in consumer preferences toward flexible, pay-per-use models and the convenience of integrated travel solutions are driving the market forward. The rise of electric and autonomous vehicles within MaaS platforms also supports sustainable growth, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.





Trends Shaping the Mobility as a Service Market



Several key trends are influencing the growth of MaaS, including the shift towards integrated multimodal transport, the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, and the emphasis on data-driven insights. The concept of Mobility as a Service supports multimodal transport by combining various modes into a seamless journey. This integration encourages people to adopt a mix of transport options, from public buses to e-scooters, for different legs of their trip, leading to a reduction in carbon footprints. Additionally, the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles within MaaS ecosystems is expected to transform urban mobility by making it more sustainable and efficient.

Data analytics is playing a crucial role in the evolution of MaaS by providing insights into travel patterns, user preferences, and demand forecasting. By leveraging these insights, service providers can optimize routes, reduce wait times, and improve the overall quality of service. Moreover, partnerships between public and private transportation providers are becoming more common, creating unified systems that benefit from the strengths of both sectors. The development of flexible pricing models, such as subscription-based packages or pay-per-use options, is further shaping MaaS by making it accessible and cost-effective for different user groups.



