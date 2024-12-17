Shoe Deodorizers: Global Market Analysis, Key Competitors by Region, Annual Sales Data Since 2014, Industry Shares and Revenue Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shoe Deodorizers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Shoe Deodorizers was estimated at US$140.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$210.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Shoe Deodorizers market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness of foot hygiene and the health risks associated with bacterial and fungal infections. The rising demand for sports and fitness activities has fueled the need for effective deodorization solutions to manage sweat and odor in athletic footwear. Advancements in deodorizing formulations, such as antimicrobial and natural ingredients, have improved effectiveness and broadened consumer appeal. The expanding e-commerce sector has also contributed to market growth by offering consumers a wide range of deodorizing products with convenient delivery options. Additionally, the growing emphasis on personal care and hygiene, coupled with innovative marketing strategies by deodorizer brands, has supported the expansion of the shoe deodorizers market globally.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Spray Deodorizers segment, which is expected to reach US$101.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Powder Deodorizers segment is also set to grow at 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $37.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.6% CAGR to reach $47.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 53 companies featured in this Global Shoe Deodorizers market report include:

Blistex Incorporated

Bytomic Distribution Ltd.

Chattem, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Guangzhou Bubujie Household Products Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Jiangbei Ocean Star Factory & Trading Co. Ltd.

Puma SE

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Rocket Pure

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Scholl's Wellness Co.

Shenzhen Chunwang Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

Zamtek Solutions

Zoshin Co. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $140.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $210.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Foot Hygiene and Odor Control Spurs Growth in Shoe Deodorizers Market

Technological Advancements in Antibacterial, Antifungal, and Natural Ingredients Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Sportswear, Fitness, and Athleisure Expands Addressable Market for Shoe Deodorizers

Expansion of Deodorizers in Footwear Retail, Gym Bags, and Athletic Gear Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Deodorizers in Work Shoes, Boots, and Casual Footwear Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Spray, Powder, Insoles, and Sachet-Based Deodorizers Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Complying with Personal Care Standards, Dermatology Safety, and Hypoallergenic Properties Drives Demand

Growing Use of Shoe Deodorizers in Travel Kits, Military Boots, and Outdoor Gear Expands Market Potential

Focus on Achieving Long-Lasting Freshness, Antimicrobial Protection, and Non-Toxic Ingredients Strengthens Market for Shoe Deodorizers

Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly, Reusable, and Natural Deodorizers Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in Activated Charcoal, Baking Soda, and Tea Tree Oil Formulations Propel Market Growth

Rising Demand for Deodorizers in Children's Shoes, Sports Footwear, and Professional Footgear Strengthens Global Market

