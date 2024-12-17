Awnings - Global Markets and Competitive Landscape Analysis with Annual Sales Breakdowns for Patio, Freestanding, Window, and Other Types of Awnings by Region

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Awnings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Awnings was estimated at US$8.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The awnings market is expanding due to demand for energy-saving solutions, technological advancements, and a preference for outdoor living spaces. Rising awareness of energy efficiency is driving demand for awnings that reduce cooling costs, while automation features add convenience and appeal to tech-savvy consumers.

Additionally, the trend toward creating comfortable outdoor spaces is fueling adoption in residential and commercial settings. Sustainability concerns are further pushing growth, as eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs align with consumer preferences. These factors collectively contribute to the strong growth trajectory of the awnings market.

