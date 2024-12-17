US Digestive Health Welcomes 19 New Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) to Its Network

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Digestive Health (USDH), one of the nation’s largest gastroenterology (GI) practices, today announced the addition of 19 new Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) to its network of gastroenterology specialists in 2024.

The APPs will practice at various locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, spanning multiple counties, including Berks, Blair, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Lancaster, and Washington.

Joining USDH’s various office locations are:

Crystal Boyer, PA-C, Royersford, Wyomissing

Elizabeth Camerino, PA-C, Ephrata, Lancaster

Julia Colangeli, PA-C, Broomall, Lankenau, Riddle

Jennifer Grim, CRNP, Ephrata, Lancaster

Linda Haffelfinger, PA-C, Flourtown, Lansdale-Colmar

Gabrielle Hocker, PA-C, Altoona

Monique Junker, CRNP, Broomall, Lankenau, Riddle

Margaret Krebs, CRNP, Bala Cynwyd, Bensalem, Langhorne

Charles Mikulka, PA-C, Ephrata, Lancaster

Gee-Sue Elizabeth Park, PA-C, Langhorne

Julia Quigley, PA-C, Broomall, Malvern, Riddle

Alexandra Quinn, CRNP, Newark

Jasmine Rodriguez, PA-C, Royersford, Wyomissing

Gloria Schaeffer, CRNP, Carlisle

Joan Taddei, PA-C, Malvern

Alexandra Thurston, CRNP, Broomall, Riddle

Carrie Weiss, CRNP, Bensalem, Langhorne

Brian Scott Winfield, PA-C, Newark

Kristen Zima, PA-C, Washington

“As the demand for high-quality gastroenterological care continues to rise and the number of practicing physicians remains limited, we are thrilled to welcome these highly skilled APPs to our team,” said Dr. Louis La Luna, Chief Medical Officer of US Digestive Health. “Their expertise will allow us to expand access to essential services, ensuring that our patients and communities receive the care they need when they need it.”

USDH is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, with more than 40 locations and over 250 providers currently working throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Patients can book appointments with USDH’s new APPs by visiting the USDH website.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,250 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

