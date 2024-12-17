BHIANT Celebrates Milestones in Workforce Development and Industry Collaboration, Sets Vision for 2025

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas (BHIANT) proudly announces significant progress in workforce development and industry collaboration, setting the stage for continued growth and momentum in 2025. Since its inception, BHIANT has emerged as a driving force in addressing the talent and innovation needs of the biotechnology and healthcare sectors in North Texas.

Key Milestones and Achievements

Training the Next Generation: The BioWorks program has successfully trained over 225 participants, focusing on roles in biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and healthcare. As a cornerstone of BHIANT’s workforce development strategy, this program exemplifies the region’s dedication to fostering a skilled workforce ready to meet the industry’s evolving demands. Launched with grant support and industry collaboration, the BioWorks program serves as a foundation for BHIANT’s ongoing efforts to sustain and expand the regional talent pipeline beyond the initial grant initiative.

Recognizing "career awareness" as a key industry challenge, Dallas College published a multi-page spread highlighting "Careers in Biotech" in the latest edition of North Texas NXT. Distributed to 150,000 students across 26+ Independent School Districts, the publication introduces 7th through 12th graders to opportunities in the biotech sector, building early awareness of career pathways and supporting a long-term talent pipeline. Building Partnerships: Through collaborative efforts with BioNTX, Dallas College, Panthera BioSolutions, and other stakeholders, BHIANT has established itself as an industry sector partnership working together to connect education, industry, and community resources. These partnerships have driven the development of specialized training programs, such as the GMP Foundational Course by Panthera BioSolutions, and facilitated a cohesive approach to addressing industry needs.

Positioning for the Future

As North Texas continues to attract global attention for its innovation in biotechnology and healthcare, BHIANT is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s future. With its mission to harness collective talent and resources, BHIANT aims to:

Advance Workforce Development: Expand training opportunities, including specialized programs like the Pharmaceutical GMP Foundational Course launched in partnership with Panthera BioSolutions and Dallas College.

Expand training opportunities, including specialized programs like the Pharmaceutical GMP Foundational Course launched in partnership with Panthera BioSolutions and Dallas College. Foster Industry Collaboration: Strengthen ties with hospitals, biotech firms, investors, and educational institutions to build a cohesive ecosystem that supports innovation and economic growth.

Strengthen ties with hospitals, biotech firms, investors, and educational institutions to build a cohesive ecosystem that supports innovation and economic growth. Raise Awareness: Engage with local communities, media, and policymakers to spotlight the importance of biotechnology and healthcare advancements for the region’s prosperity.



BHIANT encourages biotechnology employers to join this collaborative effort by getting involved in shaping workforce solutions and expanding opportunities in the region. Employers interested in partnering with BHIANT are invited to reach out to the media contact for more information.

“BHIANT’s emergence as a leader in workforce development and industry collaboration is a testament to the dedication and vision of our partners,” said Kathleen M. Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “As we look to 2025, we are excited to build on this momentum and continue driving innovation and growth in North Texas. From impactful partnerships to initiatives like the North Texas NXT publication, BHIANT is laying a strong foundation for future expansion.”

A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

BHIANT’s focus on identifying challenges and delivering actionable solutions is shaping the North Texas region into a powerhouse for biotechnology and healthcare innovation. By addressing critical workforce needs, fostering new investments, and championing collaboration, BHIANT ensures the region remains competitive on a global scale.

