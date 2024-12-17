Trash/Bin Bags - Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, and Competition Insights Featuring 38 Major Players, Including Berry Global, Reynolds Consumer Products, Novolex, Clorox Company, and Inteplast Group

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trash Bags - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Trash Bags was estimated at US$13.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the trash bags market is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, rising awareness of environmental sustainability, growing demand for convenient waste disposal solutions, and regulatory pressures on waste management practices. As urban populations expand, the volume of waste generated increases, leading to a higher demand for effective waste management solutions, including trash bags.



The rising awareness of environmental issues has also contributed to market growth, as consumers and businesses seek eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic trash bags. The shift towards biodegradable and compostable trash bags reflects this trend, driving innovation and investment in sustainable materials.



Furthermore, the growing emphasis on convenience and hygiene in waste disposal has led to an increased preference for trash bags in both residential and commercial settings. The ease of use and efficiency provided by trash bags make them essential for maintaining cleanliness and proper waste management.



Additionally, regulatory pressures on waste disposal practices are prompting municipalities and businesses to adopt more effective waste management solutions, including the use of trash bags. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are witnessing increased urbanization and investment in waste management infrastructure, creating new opportunities for the trash bags market. With ongoing innovations, expanding applications across various sectors, and rising consumer demand for convenient and sustainable waste disposal solutions, the trash bags market is poised for sustained growth, driven by evolving industry needs and advancements in waste management technologies.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Drawstring Bags segment, which is expected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Star Sealed Bags segment is also set to grow at 7.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.7% CAGR to reach $5.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

