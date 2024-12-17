WAKE RADIOLOGY ADDS NEW PHYSICIAN TO EXPANDING PRACTICE

Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, the leading provider of outpatient medical imaging in the Triangle, has welcomed Yasser J. El-Abd, M.D., Interventional Radiologist, to its talented team.

The Triangle’s oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology continues to attract highly trained and skilled radiologists as a result of the practice’s ongoing commitment to recruiting and hiring subspecialty-trained, board-certified physicians and investing in delivering the highest quality patient care. Dr. El-Abd provides imaging expertise in the specialized area of interventional radiology.

“As we close out 2024, I am extremely proud of the new physicians who have joined our talented team at Wake Radiology this year, most recently Dr. Yasser El-Abd,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, president and managing partner of Wake Radiology. “Wake Radiology is a physician-led practice, and I am delighted to welcome Dr. El-Abd to our growing team.”

Dr. El-Abd joins Wake Radiology’s team of 56 board-certified, subspecialty trained radiologists serving patients from 14 locations across the region. Dr. El-Abd earned his bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University and his M.D. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. After completing his internship in general surgery, residency in diagnostic imaging and fellowship in interventional radiology at the University of Virginia, Dr. El-Abd most recently practiced as a radiologist in the Triad area of the state. Dr. El-Abd is a member of the American College of Radiology, North Carolina Medical Society, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Radiological Society of North America and the Society of Interventional Radiology.

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. As an independently, locally-owned and managed practice, Wake Radiology operates for the benefit of the community. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, and 3D Mammography. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com.

