Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 89.12 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 52.66 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 89.12 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

With global healthcare systems grappling with staff shortages, increasing patient demands, and regulatory complexities, the need for innovative and scalable staffing solutions has never been more critical. Our report uncovers the market potential, forecasts significant growth opportunities, and identifies strategies that industry leaders can adopt to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

Key Report Highlights:

Market Growth Insights : Detailed analysis of the current market size and projected CAGR from 2024 to 2031, supported by region-specific trends and data.

: Detailed analysis of the current market size and projected CAGR from 2024 to 2031, supported by region-specific trends and data. Technological Disruptions : Exploration of how artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms are redefining the staffing process.

: Exploration of how artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms are redefining the staffing process. Regulatory and Compliance Trends : A breakdown of policies and their impact on market dynamics.

: A breakdown of policies and their impact on market dynamics. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of major players, including insights into market share, service portfolios, and strategic initiatives.

For staffing agencies, healthcare facilities, and workforce management firms, this report offers actionable data and forward-looking projections to inform strategic decisions and investments. As healthcare systems face unprecedented challenges, having a robust staffing strategy is crucial for ensuring both operational efficiency and quality patient care.

Why You Need This Report:

Strategic Advantage : Position your business ahead of industry shifts with accurate, up-to-date market intelligence.

: Position your business ahead of industry shifts with accurate, up-to-date market intelligence. Data-Driven Decisions : Leverage precise data to optimize recruitment strategies and fill critical staffing gaps.

: Leverage precise data to optimize recruitment strategies and fill critical staffing gaps. Growth Opportunities: Identify high-growth markets and regions to expand your footprint and enhance profitability.



Be among the first to access this insightful market report and stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving healthcare staffing industry.

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=51217

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Staffing Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~7.5% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Service Type

End-User REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS AMN Healthcare, Aya Healthcare, The Advisory Board Company, Maxim Healthcare Services, Select Staffing, Robert Half International, Sodexo, TeamHealth, Universal Staffing, Nursefinders, Weatherby Healthcare, Jackson Healthcare, Kaplan, Apollo Medical Staffing, Cross Country Healthcare, MedStaff CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Healthcare Staffing Market Overview

Growing Demand for Healthcare Professionals: As populations age and chronic diseases become more prevalent, healthcare facilities encounter a rise in patient demands. This stimulates the demand for staffing services, particularly for temporary and travel professionals. As healthcare providers face challenges in staffing, the Healthcare Staffing Market delivers vital solutions, serving as a crucial support for facilities to uphold high-quality care and operational efficiency.

Shift Toward Flexible Staffing Models: Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting flexible staffing solutions, including per-diem, temporary, and travel employment, to address variable patient demands. This trend generates significant growth prospects in the Healthcare Staffing Market, enabling staffing agencies to deliver flexible, customized workforce solutions that minimize overhead expenses for hospitals and clinics, while guaranteeing access to qualified professionals.

Technological Advancements in Recruitment: The incorporation of AI-powered recruitment platforms and workforce management software improves efficiency in staffing operations. These advances optimize the recruitment process, facilitating expedited, data-informed placements of healthcare workers. With advancements in technology enhancing recruiting precision and scalability, the Healthcare Staffing Market is poised to gain substantially, providing more accurate and timely staffing solutions.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=51217

Shortage of Qualified Healthcare Professionals: The substantial demand for healthcare services is hindered by the restricted supply of qualified professionals. The worldwide deficit of skilled nurses, physicians, and specialists exerts pressure on the Healthcare Staffing Market, as staffing agencies encounter challenges in fulfilling the rising demands of healthcare providers. This deficiency generates supply limitations, potentially obstructing market expansion.

Rising Costs of Healthcare Staffing Services: The expenses associated with employing temporary and transient personnel are consistently rising due to elevated pay and operating costs. For hospitals and clinics with constrained budgets, escalating costs can render staffing options less appealing, hindering the expansion of the Healthcare Staffing Market. Providers may pursue alternate solutions or diminish staffing requirements to control costs.

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges: Healthcare staffing firms must traverse intricate restrictions, encompassing licensure mandates and varying labor laws across jurisdictions. Non-compliance may incur penalties or operational limitations, introducing further complexity and risk. The regulatory load may impede market growth, as companies invest significantly in legal skills to assure compliance, hence affecting profitability in the Healthcare Staffing Market.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Healthcare Staffing Market, propelled by significant demand for healthcare services, an aging demographic, and a robust healthcare infrastructure. The United States, specifically, confronts considerable shortages of healthcare personnel, necessitating temporary and travel staffing options. This geographical supremacy propels market expansion, as staffing organizations augment operations to satisfy rising needs, while advantageous legislation and increased healthcare expenditure further enhance the market.

Key Players

The “Global Healthcare Staffing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are AMN Healthcare, Aya Healthcare, The Advisory Board Company, Maxim Healthcare Services, Select Staffing, Robert Half International, Sodexo, TeamHealth, Universal Staffing, Nursefinders, Weatherby Healthcare, Jackson Healthcare, Kaplan, Apollo Medical Staffing, Cross Country Healthcare, MedStaff.

Healthcare Staffing Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Healthcare Staffing Market into Service Type, End-User and Geography.





Healthcare Staffing Market, by Service Type: Travel Nurse Staffing Per Diem Nurse Staffing Locum Tenens Staffing Allied Healthcare Staffing







Healthcare Staffing Market, by End-User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Facilities Others





Healthcare Staffing Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Microscopy Devices Market Size By Technology (Optical Microscopy, Electron Microscopy, Scanning Probe Microscopy, X-ray Microscopy), By Application (Life Sciences, Material Sciences, Nanotechnology, Semiconductors, Healthcare & Medicinal Diagnostics, Environmental Sciences), By End-User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Material Science Companies, Electronics & Semiconductor Companies), By Geography, And Forecast

Global IT Service Management Software Market Size by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing), By Functionality (Incident Management, Problem Management, Change Management), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size By End User (Manufacturers, Distributors, Providers), Component (Software, Hardware), Delivery (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Geography, And Forecast

Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Size By Hardware (Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Personal Computers & Workstations, Mobile Devices), By Software (Electronic Health Records (EHR) Systems, Practice Management Software, Healthcare Analytics), By Application (Clinical, Administrative, Financial), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Healthcare Services helping improve health globally

Visualize Healthcare Staffing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.