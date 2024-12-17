Quest Partners with Stonebriar Auto Services to Advance Service Chain’s Operational and Sustainability Goals

THE COLONY, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national leader in environmental waste and recycling solutions, Quest Resource Holding Corporation ( NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest"), confirmed its previous announcement made during the third quarter 2024 financial results earnings call, that its Quest Resource Management Group subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Stonebriar Auto Services, the leading oil change and maintenance franchise headquartered in the Southwest.

The partnership brings together two organizations that excel in operational excellence and provide clients with a superior service experience. Together, the organizations will strengthen Stonebriar Auto Service’s ability to grow its business while meeting its operational and sustainability goals.

Quest will provide waste and recycling services to Stonebriar Auto Services’ service locations. The turnkey solutions will fully align with Stonebriar Auto Services’ strategy of delivering the operational improvements and cost efficiencies needed to provide unparalleled service to its customers and the communities in which it operates.

Founded in late 2019, Stonebriar Auto Services owns and operates Jiffy Lube auto service and maintenance locations nationwide. With state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and operations, Stonebriar Auto Services is committed to providing excellent guest service, which includes speed, friendliness, and quality of work. Over its short history, Stonebriar Auto Services has won multiple awards for its commitment to operational excellence and outstanding customer experience.

“Quest is excited to announce our new partnership with Stonebriar Auto Services. Our white-glove approach to client service will provide them with a superior experience while advancing their results toward key business and sustainability goals,” said Quest President and CEO S. Ray Hatch. “Quest’s solutions address all business waste streams, and for auto service centers, that includes things like oil, oil filters, tires, and antifreeze. We use a combination of proven processes and pioneered protocols to achieve historic recycling rates for many of these challenging materials.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Quest to improve the waste operations across our network of locations,” said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President for Stonebriar Auto Services. “The data-driven insights that Quest provides will allow us to continuously improve our waste and recycling programs as we grow while providing safer, cleaner, and healthier facilities for our clients, employees, and the surrounding communities.”

This partnership signifies Quest’s ongoing dedication to service businesses with diverse and complex waste streams while delivering substantial operational, cost, and sustainability benefits. For companies with hundreds or thousands of locations, such as retailers, or with diverse and challenging waste streams, such as manufacturers, Quest has turnkey solutions that deliver business excellence.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that enable larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com .

About Stonebriar Auto Services

Stonebriar is a national provider of automotive service and maintenance services. Founded in late 2019, Stonebriar Auto Service owns and operates Jiffy Lube locations nationwide, with plans to grow using the latest in new store designs. With state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and operations, Stonebriar Auto Services is committed to hiring local leadership, integrating into their community, and providing excellent guest service, which includes speed, friendliness, and quality of work. For more information, visit linkedin.com/company/stonebriarautosvs.

Media Contacts

Quest Resource Management Group

Leigh Harrington

972.464.0014

Stonebriar Auto Services

Gerry Robinson

Gerry.Robinson@stonebriarautoservices.com