Millicom (Tigo) updates on the conditions for its ongoing share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, December 17, 2024 - Millicom hereby informs that, due to Swedish regulatory considerations, Millicom will, during the period until March 2, 2025, not be repurchasing SDRs or Millicom U.S. Shares at a price above USD 25.75 or the equivalent amount in SEK (such price being the increased offer price that Atlas Luxco S.à r.l offered holders of SDRs and Millicom U.S. Shares in its public takeover offer for Millicom’s SDRs and U.S. Shares earlier this year).

