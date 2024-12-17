Kite Hill PR Named 2024 Ragan PR Daily Award Finalist for ESG Communications

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill PR , an award-winning, agile tech PR agency with deep expertise in serving adtech and media clients, has been named a finalist in Ragan’s 2024 PR Daily Awards in the ESG Communications category. The agency’s public relations campaign for Sapphire Technologies , a leading developer and manufacturer of energy recovery systems for hydrogen and natural gas applications, received honorable mention, alongside other notable campaigns.

Ragan’s PR Daily Awards highlight exceptional campaigns and initiatives across the industry, with winners representing the pinnacle of creativity, strategy and execution. Kite Hill PR was selected as a finalist thanks to the company’s ability to employ earned media strategies to educate the market about energy recovery systems, Sapphire Technologies’ technology, and its leadership’s insights.

“At Kite Hill PR, we aim to provide best-in-class service, and that starts with developing tailored, comprehensive PR programs designed to help our clients reach their goals, and drive better business outcomes,” said Tiffany Guarnaccia, founder and CEO of Kite Hill PR. “Our work with Sapphire Technologies has helped elevate the company to its current status of ‘industry trailblazer.’ We are proud to represent Sapphire Technologies, and honored to receive recognition from Ragan, which showcases the power of strategic B2B communications in driving brand visibility, market education, and business growth.”

Kite Hill PR began working with Sapphire Technologies in 2022 and has since increased its share of voice among competitors by 39.2%, which was in part thanks to the nearly 20 pieces of coverage Kite Hill PR secured for the company’s Series B funding round announcement. Since the start of this partnership, Sapphire Technologies has experienced significant growth with a $10M investment, a 200% workforce increase, and expanded turboexpander technology partnerships worldwide. Today, Sapphire Technologies is a dominant player within the clean energy category.

