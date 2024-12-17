Agritech and Advanced Food Technologies Market Report 2025-2035: Detailed Analysis and Forecasts of the Rapidly Evolving Agritech and Advanced Food Technology Sectors

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Agritech and Advanced Food Technologies 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for agricultural technology (Agritech) and advanced food technologies represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors in the modern economy. This market convergence of traditional agriculture with cutting-edge technology solutions addresses critical challenges in food security, sustainability, and resource optimization while meeting changing consumer demands.

Current market valuations show significant growth across multiple segments, with precision agriculture, vertical farming, and alternative proteins leading the expansion. The sector has attracted unprecedented levels of investment, with venture capital and corporate funding reaching record levels in recent years. Traditional agricultural companies are increasingly partnering with or acquiring technology startups to strengthen their innovative capabilities and market position.

The precision agriculture segment, including smart farming technologies, robotics, and AI-driven solutions, currently dominates the agritech landscape. These technologies are transforming traditional farming practices by enabling data-driven decision-making, reducing resource waste, and improving yield optimization. The adoption of autonomous systems and robotics in agriculture continues to accelerate, particularly in developed markets facing labor shortages. Vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture represent fastest-growing segments, driven by urbanization trends and the need for local food production. These technologies are increasingly being adopted in major urban centers worldwide, with significant expansion in Asia and North America. The sector is seeing rapid technological advancement in areas such as LED lighting, automation systems, and climate control technologies.

In the advanced food technology sector, alternative proteins and cultivated meat are experiencing remarkable growth. Investment in these technologies has surged as companies work to address sustainability concerns and meet growing consumer demand for plant-based and cell-cultured products. The sector is witnessing significant technological breakthroughs in areas such as fermentation, tissue engineering, and protein optimization. Looking toward 2035, the market is expected to undergo transformative growth driven by several key factors. Climate change adaptation requirements, population growth, and resource constraints will necessitate widespread adoption of advanced agricultural technologies. The integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology is expected to revolutionize farming practices, leading to more efficient and sustainable food production systems.

The analyst would likely see increased convergence between different technology segments, with integrated solutions becoming more common. The role of data analytics and artificial intelligence will become central to agricultural decision-making, while advances in biotechnology will enable more resilient and productive crop varieties. The alternative protein sector is projected to capture a significant share of the global protein market by 2035, with cultivated meat expected to achieve price parity with conventional products. Vertical farming is anticipated to become a major contributor to urban food supply, particularly in regions with limited agricultural land.

Regulatory frameworks and consumer acceptance will play crucial roles in market development, particularly for novel food technologies and biotechnology applications. Success in these markets will increasingly depend on companies' ability to demonstrate both technological effectiveness and sustainability credentials. The sector faces challenges including high initial investment requirements, technology adoption barriers, and the need for specialized infrastructure. However, continuing technological advancement and increasing environmental pressures are expected to drive sustained market growth and innovation across all segments of the agritech and advanced food technology landscape.

The Global Market for Agritech and Advanced Food Technologies 2025-2035 provides detailed analysis and forecasts of the rapidly evolving agricultural technology (Agritech) and advanced food technology sectors. The study offers in-depth market data, competitive intelligence, and strategic insights covering key technological innovations, market trends, and growth opportunities from 2025 to 2035.

The report examines major technology segments including:

Vertical Farming and Controlled Environment Agriculture

Crop Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering

Smart Farming and Agricultural Robotics

Biostimulants and Biopesticides

Natural and Biological Fertilizers

Livestock Biotechnology

Advanced Food Technologies including Cultivated Meat and Alternative Proteins

Novel Food Ingredients and Processing Technologies

Report contents include:

Detailed market forecasts 2025-2035 by technology segment and region

Analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Comprehensive competitive landscape and company profiles

Investment and funding analysis

Regulatory framework assessment

Technology readiness evaluation

Patent landscape analysis

The study provides extensive coverage of emerging technologies transforming agriculture and food production, including:

Agricultural Technologies: Precision agriculture and smart farming systems Agricultural robotics and automation AI and machine learning applications Drone and satellite monitoring IoT sensors and analytics Vertical farming systems and technologies Advanced irrigation and resource management Crop protection and enhancement technologies Livestock monitoring and management systems

Food Technologies: Cell-cultured meat and seafood Plant-based proteins and alternatives Fermentation-derived ingredients Novel food processing methods Bioactive compounds and ingredients Natural preservatives and ingredients Advanced packaging technologies Food safety and traceability systems



The report includes detailed company profiles and competitive analysis covering over 800 companies across the agritech and foodtech value chains, from startups to established players. Key areas analyzed include technology offerings, market positioning, partnerships, funding, and strategic developments.

Companies profiled include:

Adaptive Symbiotic Technologies

AeroFarms

AgBiome

AgEagle

Aleph Farms

Andermatt Biocontrol

Benson Hill

Biotalys

Blue River Technology

BlueNalu

Bowery Farming

Carbon Robotics

Certis USA

Cibus

CropOne Holdings

Evogene

FarmWise

Ginkgo Bioworks

Gotham Greens

Impossible Foods

Inari

Indigo

InFarm

Iron Ox

Jones Food Company

Kalera

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations

Meatable

Monarch Tractor

Mosa Meat

Naio Technologies

Perfect Day

Pivot Bio

Plenty Unlimited

Precision Hawk

Provivi

Seipasa

Small Robot Company

Spread Co. Ltd

SuperMeat

Syngenta

UPSIDE Foods

Valagro

Verdant Robotics

Vestaron

Wildtype

Yield10 Bioscience

Ynsect

The study examines critical market drivers including:

Growing global food demand

Climate change and sustainability pressures

Resource constraints

Technological advancement

Changing consumer preferences

Regulatory developments

Investment trends

Key challenges addressed include:

Technology scalability

Cost considerations

Regulatory compliance

Market adoption barriers

Infrastructure requirements

Environmental impact

The report provides granular market size and forecast data for each technology segment, with detailed breakdown by:

Technology type

Application area

Geographic region

End-user industry

Special focus areas include:

Investment and funding analysis

Startup ecosystem

Technology convergence

Sustainability impacts

Consumer acceptance

Supply chain considerations

Manufacturing scale-up

This essential intelligence resource provides decision-makers with comprehensive data and analysis to navigate the rapidly evolving agritech and advanced food technology landscape. The report helps stakeholders identify growth opportunities, assess competitive threats, and develop effective market strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and scope of Agritech

1.2 Advanced Food Tech

1.3 Agriculture in the 21st century

1.4 The importance of AgriTech

1.5 Market trends and drivers

1.5.1 Macro Forces

1.5.2 Increasing Demand for Food Production

1.5.3 Declining Availability of Arable Land and Water Resources

1.5.4 Advancements in Digital Technologies

1.5.4.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

1.5.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

1.5.4.3 Big Data and Analytics

1.5.5 Government Initiatives and Regulations

1.5.6 Venture Capital and Startup Ecosystem

1.6 Market challenges and barriers to growth

1.6.1 Farming Challenges

1.6.2 High Initial Investment Costs

1.6.3 Lack of Digital Literacy and Infrastructure

1.6.4 Regulatory and Policy Uncertainties

1.6.5 Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

1.6.6 Resistance to Change and Adoption Barriers

1.7 Technology enablers

1.8 Government regulations

1.9 Key Growth Opportunities

1.9.1 Precision Farming and Smart Agriculture

1.9.2 Livestock Management and Animal Welfare

1.9.3 Supply Chain Optimization

1.9.4 Urban and Vertical Farming

1.9.5 Sustainable Aquaculture and Fisheries

2 VERTICAL FARMING

2.1 Overview

2.2 Technologies

2.2.1 Aeroponics

2.2.2 Hydroponics

2.2.3 Aquaponics

2.2.4 LEDs and lighting

2.2.5 Automation

2.2.6 Pests and diseases

2.2.7 Container farming

2.3 Funding and investments

2.4 Market map

2.5 Global market revenues to 2035

2.6 Company profiles 86 (Company Profiles)

3 CROP BIOTECHNOLOGY

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technologies

3.2.1 Gene modification

3.2.2.2 CRISPR

3.2.3 Gene silencing

3.2.4 Synthetic biology

3.2.5 Selective breeding

3.2.6 Seed treatments

3.3 Funding and investments

3.4 Market map

3.5 Global market revenues to 2035

3.6 Company profiles (66 Company Profiles)

4 SMART FARMING INCLUDING ROBOTICS

4.1 Overview

4.2 Technologies

4.2.1 Use of AI

4.2.2 Agribots and autonomous tractors

4.2.3 Agribots and autonomous tractors

4.2.4 Crops monitoring & analytics

4.2.5 Precision livestock farming, monitoring & analytics

4.2.6 Drones and satellites

4.2.7 Farmgate-to-fork

4.3 Funding and investments

4.4 Market map

4.5 Global market revenues to 2035

4.6 Company profiles (236 Company Profiles)

5 BIOSTIMULANTS AND BIOPESTICIDES

5.1 Overview

5.2 Technologies

5.2.1 Biostimulants

5.2.3 Semiochemicals

5.2.4 Biopesticides

5.3 Funding and investments

5.4 Market map

5.5 Global market revenues to 2035

5.6 Company profiles (86 Company Profiles)

6 NATURAL FERTILIZERS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Technologies

6.3 Funding and investments

6.4 Market map

6.5 Global market revenues to 2035

6.6 Company profiles (39 company profiles)

7 LIVESTOCK BIOTECH

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technologies

7.3 Funding and investments

7.4 Market map

7.5 Global market revenues to 2035

7.6 Company profiles (59 company profiles)

8 ADVANCED FOOD TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Cultivated Meat

8.2 Alternative Proteins

8.3 Novel ingredients

8.4 Company profiles (60 Company Profiles)

9 OTHER MARKETS

9.1 Agrivoltaics

9.2 Nanobubbles

9.3 Carbon capture and utilization in Agritech

