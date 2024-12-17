NBME President honored as a 2024 Most Admired CEO by Philadelphia Business Journal

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME President and CEO Peter J. Katsufrakis, MD, MBA, has been named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2024 Most Admired CEOs.

The Philadelphia Business Journal accepts nominations each year for its Most Admired CEO award program. The Journal’s editorial board selects recipients based on current role responsibilities, organizational impact, how the nominee has served their community and how they have positively impacted Greater Philadelphia. Dr. Katsufrakis was featured in a recent special edition of the Philadelphia Business Journal and was honored alongside 24 other individuals at an event on Dec. 12.

“I am honored to have been selected for this recognition, but it would not have happened without the exceptional performance and dedication of NBME’s staff, leadership, volunteers and governance. We have the great fortune of attracting some of our nation’s best and brightest, who make all our achievements possible,” Dr. Katsufrakis said.

Dr. Katsufrakis has made significant contributions to NBME since joining in 2007, initially directing a group focused on the assessment of professionalism in health care. As CEO, Dr. Katsufrakis spearheaded a major cultural transformation at NBME, fostering a collective understanding of work dynamics and adaptability to future needs.

“Peter’s charisma and clear articulation of NBME’s mission inspire me and the NBME team to perform our best every day, because he effectively illustrates how our work impacts health care professionals,” NBME Senior Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Andy Farella, MS, said. “He does not sugar-coat our challenges yet always paints an optimistic yet realistic picture of how we will overcome them. Peter’s experience and relationships lend authority to his words, and his authentic communication style instills confidence among the team.”

Dr. Katsufrakis’ advocacy and support for NBME’s Community Collaborations and Contributions programs has helped to advance assessment and medical education research in the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond. These programs have provided resources for traditionally underrepresented and underserved learners with the goal of promoting health equity and access.

Complementing these efforts in the community, Dr. Katsufrakis has fostered a positive culture at NBME. Under his leadership, the organization has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for two consecutive years. The Certification™ reflects responses to an employee engagement survey conducted by Great Place To Work. This year, 85% of staff surveyed – a 7% increase from last year – said that NBME is a great place to work. This is compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company according to Great Place To Work’s Global Employee Engagement Benchmark Study.

“Peter’s standout quality is his ability to lead at all levels. Whether addressing our board of directors or chatting in the hallway, his genuine interest in others’ thoughts and experiences is clear,” NBME Senior Editor of Test Development Joshua Demaree said. “As a co-lead of our LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, I have seen firsthand his desire to connect and share his authentic self. He is as eager to discuss NBME business as he is to share stories from his time as a clinician during the HIV epidemic or swap baking recipes. His approachability makes him an inspiring leader and a valued colleague.”

Dr. Katsufrakis earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego and his MBA from the University of Southern California (USC). He completed his internship and residency in family medicine at Santa Monica Hospital during the early years of the HIV epidemic, which shaped his career and interest in education. He soon took on leadership roles, training faculty and residents to care for HIV patients as director of clinical training at USC’s AIDS Education and Training Center.

Dr. Katsufrakis is licensed to practice medicine in Pennsylvania and California. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Coalition for Physician Accountability and College of Physicians of Philadelphia.

Dr. Katsufrakis’ recognition as a Most Admired CEO underscores his commitment to advancing medical education, promoting health equity and fostering a supportive and inclusive working environment. He continues to lead NBME with a focus on fulfilling its mission and empowering all staff to make an impact.

About NBME

NBME offers a versatile selection of high-quality assessments and educational services for students, professionals, educators and institutions dedicated to the evolving needs of medical education and health care. To serve these communities, we collaborate with a comprehensive array of professionals including test developers, academic researchers, scoring experts, practicing physicians, medical educators, state medical board members and public representatives.

Together with the Federation of State Medical Boards, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination®. In addition, we are committed to meeting the needs of educators and learners globally with assessment products and expert services such as Subject Examinations, Customized Assessment Services, Self-Assessments, the International Foundations of Medicine ® and Item-Writing Workshops.

We also provide medical education funding and mentorship through the Latin America Grants Program, Stemmler Grants and Strategic Educators Enhancement Fellowship, which serve to advance assessment at educators’ and health professionals’ own institutions. Learn more about NBME at NBME.org.

Attachment