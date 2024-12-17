Maxim Group Hires Douglas Wicklund to Expand its M&A Advisory Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm has announced that Douglas Wicklund is joining the firm as a Managing Director, expanding its Healthcare Investment Banking division.

“Doug is another important component of our firm’s strategic expansion, providing deep M&A knowledge and experience in the Healthcare sector with a particular focus on the Healthcare services vertical,” commented Larry Glassberg, Co-Head of Investment Banking.

Mr. Wicklund has nearly fifteen years of investment banking experience that has included transactions with over $15 billion in aggregate transaction value. He has executed transactions spanning sell-side and buy-side M&A, public and private financings, and strategic advisory assignments. Mr. Wicklund brings extensive experience across the healthcare services landscape, which includes the behavioral health, outpatient services, pharmaceutical services, physician practices, post-acute & elderly care, and retail healthcare verticals.

“Hiring Doug is reflective of Maxim’s continued growth and expansion, while also demonstrating its commitment to providing services to meet the broad array of our client needs within the Healthcare sector,” added Ritesh Veera, Co-Head of Investment Banking

Prior to joining Maxim, Mr. Wicklund held senior roles with the Healthcare Groups at Mesirow Financial, Inc., as well as at Oppenheimer & Co. Additionally, Mr. Wicklund held roles as an investment banker at Stifel and Jefferies in New York, where he began his investment banking career. Mr. Wicklund has an MS with a concentration in Finance from the University of Denver where he was awarded the Beta Gamma Sigma honorary, an MBA from Rollins College and a BA from Denison University with a major in Economics and English Literature.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.