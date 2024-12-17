Best Language Learning Apps (2024): Rosetta Stone Recognized as Top Language App by Expert Consumers

Boston, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Rosetta Stone as one of the top language learning apps of 2024. Known for its immersive teaching methods and cutting-edge technology, Rosetta Stone continues to set a high standard for accessible, effective language education.





Rosetta Stone is a global leader in language learning, The company uses cloud-based technology to offer tools that help users read, write, and speak in over 30 languages. The company also makes efforts to preserve endangered tongues. Today, Rosetta Stone operates in six countries, continuing its mission to make language learning accessible to a global audience.





The Rosetta Stone Method

Rosetta Stone's approach to language education is all about practical communication skills and immersive experiences. This allows learners to build confidence from their very first lesson.

The company’s proprietary TruAccent speech recognition technology provides instant feedback on pronunciation. By comparing learners’ speech to native speakers, this feature ensures accuracy and supports the development of a natural accent. This helps make pronunciation practice both effective and intuitive.

Rosetta Stone’s language learning program also emphasizes immersive learning and avoids translation and rote memorization. Instead, learners are exposed to words and phrases spoken by native speakers, paired with visual cues like images. This method promotes intuitive understanding that enables learners to grasp meaning naturally.

Lessons follow a scaffolded approach that progressively increases in complexity. Starting with basic vocabulary, learners gradually advance to forming complete sentences and engaging in real-world applications for a more steady and sustainable progress.

The app’s interactive practice further enhances learning. At the end of each unit, Milestone Activities simulate real-world conversations through two-way dialogues with pre-recorded native speakers. Engaging Stories, written and narrated by native speakers, allow learners to practice vocabulary and comprehension in meaningful contexts. The Phrasebook feature adds practical value through offering a library of commonly used travel phrases along with native pronunciations to prepare learners for everyday situations.

Rosetta Stone also provides flexible reinforcement tools. The Audio Companion lets learners practice offline through downloadable audio tracks. This helps in reinforcing vocabulary and pronunciation skills. Live Lessons, which are interactive 25-minute classes, explore culturally relevant topics and offer live chat for real-time engagement. Live Tutoring sessions, on the other hand, connect learners with native speakers for focused practice and feedback and a more personalized support. Live Tutoring helps language learners refine their skills in a supportive environment.





Tailored Language Learning Solutions

Rosetta Stone delivers flexible, immersive language learning solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse learners—from individuals to global organizations.

For individuals, Rosetta Stone offers an engaging, fun, and accessible curriculum through its mobile app. Learners can practice on the go, mastering skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing with real-time feedback from its advanced speech recognition technology.

In corporate environments, Rosetta Stone empowers employees to bridge language gaps with industry-specific lessons and vocabulary. This tailored approach equips teams to communicate confidently in multilingual settings, fosters collaboration, and improves workplace efficiency.

For schools, Rosetta Stone enhances world language programs and supports English language learners with immersive curricula in 25 languages. Its structured immersion method introduces learners to real-world images and native speaker audio. This also encourages intuitive learning without relying on translations. Teachers can access personalized learning reports to track progress and provide targeted instruction.

With its extensive reach, Rosetta Stone serves over 22,000 educational institutions, 12,000 corporations, and 9,000 public and non-profit organizations globally, connecting millions of learners to meaningful language education. Its flexible integration with platforms like Clever, Canvas, Blackboard, and Moodle ensures seamless access for students and educators alike.

"As a leader in language education, Rosetta Stone’s recognition as the top language learning app of 2024 speaks to the company’s unwavering commitment to making language acquisition accessible and effective for learners worldwide. Through its innovative methods, Rosetta Stone has set a new standard in the field. Its ability to empower users to communicate confidently from the very first lesson, whether in personal or professional settings, ensures that learners have the tools they need for meaningful and long-term success," said Drew Thomas, spokesperson for Expert Consumers.

About Rosetta Stone

Founded in 1992 by Allen Stoltzfus, Rosetta Stone set out to transform language education by emphasizing natural immersion. Dissatisfied with traditional methods, Stoltzfus developed a unique approach inspired by his own challenges learning Russian in the late 1980s. In 2003, Rosetta Stone expanded internationally, opening offices worldwide to support its growing user base. By 2006, the company adopted its product’s name as its official identity, further cementing its reputation in the sector. More recently, in 2021, Rosetta Stone joined IXL Learning, a network of educational platforms that includes Vocabulary.com and Wyzant.





