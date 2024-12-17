Innovating the Franchise Model: Josh Wise’s Trailblazing Journey with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Newark, OH, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since joining Dickey’s Barbecue Pit as a franchisee in 2018, Josh Wise has redefined what it means to innovate within a legacy brand. With two locations—a full-service restaurant and bar in Newark, Ohio, and a food truck serving Pataskala—Wise has not only embraced the Dickey’s model but also expanded its possibilities. His journey exemplifies resilience, creativity, and the ability to connect deeply with his community while adapting to a changing industry.

“Josh represents the entrepreneurial spirit that makes Dickey’s unique,” says Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “He’s not only committed to delivering exceptional barbecue but also finding innovative ways to grow the brand while staying true to its core values.”

When Wise approached Dickey’s with the idea of integrating a bar into his barbecue restaurant, the company embraced his vision. The result was a pioneering location that married beer, barbecue, and a great atmosphere—an approach that has since inspired other Dickey’s locations, including the flagship Central Bar in Dallas, TX.

“Beer and barbecue just belong together,” says Josh Wise. “Dickey’s gave me the freedom to bring this concept to life, and seeing it resonate with our guests has been incredibly rewarding.”

Wise’s entrepreneurial journey began with the development of his first Dickey’s restaurant. Hands-on in the design and construction process, he ensured every detail reflected his vision. Shortly after its success, Wise expanded with a food truck, broadening his customer base and bringing Dickey’s signature flavors to new audiences through catering and local events.

“When the first store started performing well, I saw an opportunity to grow,” Wise shares. “Expanding allowed us to reach more people, increase revenue, and lower operational costs across both locations.”

Wise’s journey has not been without its hurdles. Navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, integrating third-party delivery platforms, and adapting to the rise of online ordering all required quick thinking and adaptability.

“The last six years have been a whirlwind of change,” says Wise. “The key has been staying ahead of the curve and embracing new ways of doing business. Every challenge brings a lesson, and those lessons have made me stronger.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., notes, “Franchisees like Josh are the backbone of our system. His ability to innovate while staying aligned with Dickey’s operational model sets a standard for success.”

Wise credits much of his success to his dedicated team and strong ties to his community. Many of his core team members have been with him since the beginning, reflecting his emphasis on loyalty and collaboration.

“Your team is everything,” Wise explains. “Surround yourself with great people, and together, you’ll achieve amazing things.”

He’s equally passionate about building relationships with guests, ensuring that Dickey’s is more than a restaurant—it’s a community hub. “We prioritize listening to our neighbors,” Wise says. “Understanding their needs and being present in the community is what keeps us relevant.”

For those considering becoming franchisees, Wise offers practical advice rooted in his experience: “Save for a rainy day and manage your finances wisely,” he advises. “Being your own boss is empowering, but it also comes with responsibility. Success or failure depends on your ability to lead and adapt.”

Wise also highlights the importance of learning from challenges. “Failures are part of the journey. What matters is how you use those lessons to grow and improve.”

Wise’s success story underscores the value of Dickey’s franchise model—a system designed to empower operators while fostering innovation.

“What I appreciate most about Dickey’s is their openness to new ideas,” says Wise. “They’ve built a strong foundation, but they also give franchisees the flexibility to think outside the box and create something unique.”

Roland Dickey, Jr. echoes this sentiment, saying, “Our franchisees are the heart of our business, and we’re proud to see leaders like Josh taking the brand to new heights. His vision and commitment to the community embody what Dickey’s is all about.”

As Wise continues to expand his operations and build his brand, he remains committed to creating memorable experiences for his guests and giving back to his community.

“Dickey’s has allowed me to follow my dream and control my own destiny,” Wise says. “It’s not just a business—it’s a legacy I’m building for my family and my community.”

Laura Rea Dickey adds, “Josh’s journey is a testament to the power of determination and the opportunities available within the Dickey’s system. We’re excited to see what he achieves next.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

